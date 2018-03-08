Home > Most Recent

McDonald’s Flipped Arches In Honor Of International Women’s Day Might Not Be The ‘W’ They Were Looking For

For one day the company will switch it's logo to a "W," but some are criticizing the gesture.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier

In honor of International Women’s Day, one of the biggest fast food chains in the world turned their logo upside down in an effort to galvanize with women across the globe.

But many are questioning the gesture as the company faces sexual harassment allegations from employees in the workplace and criticism over a fair, living wage.

On March 8, McDonald’s will also change all logos on the company’s social media channels and 100 restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers,” Business Insider reports.

One franchise in Lynwood, California gained national attention on Wednesday after it flipped the actual arch outside of the restaurant  ahead of the announcement, Business Insider reports.

And their official Twitter account released content highlighting that six out of 10 restaurant managers are actually women.

Many took to twitter to point out what they feel is hypocrisy, branding McDonald’s temporary action as watered-down, corporate feminism.

Others coined the term #McFeminism to get their point across and echoed the company’s need to make better strides in allowing employees to find access to union rights and paid family leave.

Tell us what you think beauties, did McDonald’s get it right or miss the mark?

