LET’S MAKEUP: Here Are The Beauty Products You Need For Dewy Skin Like Chloe x Halle

Celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique drops by HB Studios to show us how to get the dewy skin look. The makeup artist has given this look to celebrity stars, Chloe x Halle. Today, she’s showing you on Managing Editor of Madame Noire, Brande Victorian, how to get this luminous look.
Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James‘ gives her top product picks for the dewy makeup look. Watch the above episode for step by step instructions on how to get this look and all the products that were used to achieve this flawless beat.
EDITORS’ PICK:
#TeamBeautiful loves that Aunique had so many Black-owned brands in her bag. Check out our favorites.
Beauty By Africa Miranda Facial Elixr, $40.00 at BeautyByAfricaMiranda.com
AJ Crimson Artist Palatte, $150.00 at AJCrimson.com
Danessa Myricks Evolution Powder, $24.00 at DanessaMyricksBeauty.com
SHOP THE LOOK:
Wonder Wedges Makeup Sponge, $4.59 at Amazon.com
Black Opal Beauty Foundation Stick, $9.95 at BlackOpalBeauty.com
Cozette Beauty Diamond Blender, $30.00 at RoqueCozette.com
