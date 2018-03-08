Home > SoBeautiful

LET’S MAKEUP: Here Are The Beauty Products You Need For Dewy Skin Like Chloe x Halle

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique drops by HB Studios to show us how to get the dewy skin look. The makeup artist has given this look to celebrity stars, Chloe x Halle. Today, she’s showing you on Managing Editor of Madame Noire, Brande Victorian, how to get this luminous look.

Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James‘ gives her top product picks for the dewy makeup look. Watch the above episode for step by step instructions on how to get this look and all the products that were used to achieve this flawless beat.

#TeamBeautiful loves that Aunique had so many Black-owned brands in her bag. Check out our favorites.

Beauty By Africa Miranda Facial Elixr, $40.00 at BeautyByAfricaMiranda.com

AJ Crimson Artist Palatte, $150.00 at AJCrimson.com

Danessa Myricks Evolution Powder, $24.00 at DanessaMyricksBeauty.com

Beauty By Africa Miranda Facial Elixr, $40.00 at BeautyByAfricaMiranda.com

AJ Crimson Artist Palatte, $150.00 at AJCrimson.com

Wonder Wedges Makeup Sponge, $4.59 at Amazon.com

Black Opal Beauty Foundation Stick, $9.95 at BlackOpalBeauty.com

Danessa Myricks Evolution Powder, $24.00 at DanessaMyricksBeauty.com

Cozette Beauty Diamond Blender, $30.00 at RoqueCozette.com

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Award season is when stars come out with their best makeup looks and try out new trends. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards was held in New York City and stars came out to shine. Whether it was Andra Day's bold look, Ashanti's perfectly nude lip or Janelle Monae's emerald undereye, you can get the look. We rounded up the best beauty looks from the evening to inspire your next look and the products you need to achieve them. Which one is your fave?

 

