Brother Of Michigan University Student Who Killed Their Parents Speaks Out: ‘This Is Not Who He Is’

On Friday, March 2, 19-year-old James Davis, Jr. reportedly shot his parents in his dorm room due to a “domestic dispute.” The victims were James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, both 47. The motive for the shooting is unknown but there are reports he had a “bad reaction” to drugs. Now, his older brother is speaking out.
Russell Matthew Davis wrote on Facebook, “It’s so surreal, I’m in shock and even in denial… it’s a hard pill to swallow, a heavy load to bear. I can’t wrap my mind around this, nor make any sense of this.” He also added, “To the media and opinionated people… Please don’t make a villain of my brother… that is NOT who he is… and despite the circumstances, he also lost a mother and father… And I LOVE him. Consider that!” See the full post below:
After the shooting, James Davis, Jr. was on the run for 17 hours. He was finally captured the morning of March 3. The weapon was a handgun that was registered to his father.
Our condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.
