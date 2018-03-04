Home > ThinkBeautiful

Boy Bye! President Trump Claims Maxine Waters Needs ‘An IQ Test’

Says the same man that didn't know that Frederick Douglas was dead.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Y’all president, who can barely spell on Twitter or put together a coherent sentence without reading it off a teleprompter, has the audacity to question someone else’s intelligence.

And can you believe that it was Congresswoman Maxine Waters of all people!

At the annual Gridiron Club Dinner held on Saturday night, an event known for “poking fun” at politicians, Donald Trump took it a step too far when he claimed on stage that Waters “has to immediately take an IQ test.”

This is VERY RICH coming from a man believed that Frederick Douglas was still alive, but hey, what do we know?!

Clearly, Auntie Maxine had her clapback all the way ready during a recent appearance on MSNBC’s AM Joy With Joy Reid.

“This President has been called stupid, he has been called ignorant, and even his Secretary of State did not deny that he called him a moron. And so he has no credibility,” she said on Sunday morning.

Waters added that she expected him to say “racist remarks about me” and that she was told by others in attendance that “he wasn’t funny at all.”

Waters concluded her interview talking about the one word we all love to hear: Impeachment.

“The most important thing this country can do now is impeach this president and make sure we get rid of him and get ready for Pence in 2020.”

Take a look:

Oh, and then there were these Tweets:

Listen…

Trump also tried to shade Former Vice President Joe Biden claiming he could “kick his ass.”

“There’s talk about Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe, getting into the race,” Trump said at the dinner. “You know what he said, ‘I want to take him behind the barn.’”

“Just trust me, I would kick his ass. Boy, would he be easy,” Trump went on. “Oh, would he be easy.”

Sigh…

Obama would never.

RELATED NEWS:

Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump In BET State Of The Union Response

Michelle Obama Has Some Twitter Tips For Donald Trump

Say What? Trump Voters Want A White History Month

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading Boy Bye! President Trump Claims Maxine Waters Needs ‘An IQ Test’

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

donald trump , IQ Test , Rep. Maxine Waters

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
12 items2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard
2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars
Boy Bye! President Trump Claims Maxine Waters Needs ‘An IQ Test’
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile
Charity In Philando Castile’s Name Pays School District’s Entire Lunch Debt
Caution Tape
Say What? Child Spit On, Called N-Word By Firefighter At Kansas Hooters
21 items2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Hail To Independent Film! Our Faves Shine At The 2018 Spirit Awards
40 itemsVariety's Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees Benefitting Motion Picture Television Fund - Arrivals
Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She Came For Her Husband
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Carpet
Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife
PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'
50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’
Barack And Michelle Obama Attend Portrait Unveiling At Nat'l Portrait Gallery
This Photo Of A Little Girl Staring At Michelle Obama’s Portrait Is Everything!
Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
#WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!
Rick Ross Private Birthday Affair
REPORT: Rick Ross Hospitalized
29th Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
We’re Rooting For You: #TeamBeautiful’s Top Oscar Nominees 
Valeisha B Jones
HB Money Moves: Spotlight On Valeisha Butterfield Jones
Shirley Chisholm Gives the Victory Sign
Top Democrats Are Making Moves To Have A Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed In The U.S. Capitol