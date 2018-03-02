Everything We Know About The Shooting At Central Michigan University

According to Michigan State Police, Central Michigan University was on lockdown this morning after two people were fatally shot while police were hunting for an “armed and dangerous” gunman. More details have emerged, but here is what we know so far.

The shooter is reportedly a 19-year-old Black man, according to early reports. See below:

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The shooter’s name is reportedly James Eric Davis, Jr.:

According to @FOX2News, #CMU Police confirmed that the two people killed were not students and they believe the shooting occurred after a domestic situation. The suspect is James Eric Davis, Jr. — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 2, 2018

Sadly, the two who were shot have died and the incident started because of a “domestic” dispute. They were not students.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

SEE ALSO: Here’s How The NRA Supported The Parkland School Shooter

As gun control advocate Shannon Watts pointed out, this is the fourth reported shooting since Parkland, Florida on February 14.

Since Parkland shooting: A gun was fired unintentionally at a K-12 school in Florida A Georgia teacher fired a gun inside class An Ohio 7th grader brought a semiautomatic rifle to school. He planned a mass shooting but killed himself instead Now Central Michigan University — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 2, 2018

Currently it is not known what type of weapon the shooter used and if it was legal. The guns laws in Michigan are a bit complicated. You have to be at least 18 years old to buy a pistol with a purchase license from a private seller. At 21, it is legal to buy firearms from a federally licensed (FFL) dealer. No purchase license is required to purchase a long gun (firearms that are more than 26 inches long) in Michigan. Also, assault weapons, like AR-15s, are legal in Michigan.

We will keep you updated as more info surfaces.

Our condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Racists Post Images Of Battered Women To Claim They Were Attacked By ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Jury Awards $37M To Family Of Korryn Gaines For Shooting Her And Her Son