Philando Castile’s Mother Calls NRA Chief A Hypocrite

Philando Castile‘s mother has blasted the head of the NRA for remaining silent on her son’s lawful right to own a gun.

It’s been almost two years since Philando was gunned down by police while sitting in a car and complying with their orders. In that time, the NRA has not come to his defense in the case of his shooting death.

Now, Valerie Castile is calling out NRA Chief Wayne LePierre as a hypocrite, claiming that he’s driven by money and not a passion for the 2nd amendment.

“If he really cared about the good guys out here, he would have stood up for my son. It’s about money. This country is run off money. Everybody wants a piece,” Valerie told the New York Daily News.

Valerie argued that Philando was the kind of gun owner that NRA usually argues to protect, noting his honest nature. “He was a good guy. He went through a rigorous process to get his gun,” she explained.

“He told the truth and let the officer know he had it. What happened to my good guy? He was shot down like an animal. He was still in his seatbelt,” Valerie asserted. “That car was his coffin.”

If there was anything that set him apart, Valerie believes that his race is the main reason why the NRA hasn’t sided with her family.

“My son was one of the good guys,” she stated, “but him being black, obviously they didn’t see him as a good guy. They’ve yet to say anything about my son.”

It doesn’t go unnoticed that the NRA is now calling for more guns in schools, following a school shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day. Valerie vehemenyly believes that this is the wrong idea.

“Arming the schools will make them more like a battlefield,” Valerie reasoned. “If everyone has guns, bullets will be flying everywhere. You’ll end up with more bodies.”

