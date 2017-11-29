Home > HelloBuzz

Diamond Reynolds, Philando Castile’s Girlfriend, Receives $800,000 Settlement Over Fatal Shooting

Reynolds will receive the settlement from the city of St. Anthony for a false arrest and emotional distress one year after Castile's death.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Diamond Reynolds is scheduled to receive $800,000 for the false arrest and emotional distress incited by witnessing the fatal July 2016 shooting of Philando Castile.

Reynolds will receive $675,000 from the city of St. Anthony, Minnesota, along with an additional $125,000, from rom the city of Roseville and the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, ABC News reports.

Reynolds was riding in the passenger seat of the car with her four-year-old daughter in the backseat, when Castile was pulled over by Jernomio Yanez in St. Anthony, Minnesota on July 6. Her Facebook livestream in the aftermath of the shooting helped bring significant media coverage to the shooting and shed light on the continued mistreatment of minorities during police encounters.

Though Reynolds and her daughter suffered no physical scars after the arrest, the trauma of the events understandably caused significant emotional unrest. Yanez was terminated from the force but was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in June after his lawyers argued Castile was armed with a gun. In the livestream, Reynolds is heard reiterating that Castile was reaching for his identification before the officer fired the fatal shots.

“While no amount of money can change what happened, bring Philando back, or erase the pain that my daughter and I continue to suffer, I do hope that closing this chapter will allow us to get our lives back and move forward,” Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday obtained by ABC.

A portion of the money will go into an education trust for Reynolds’ daughter. The settlement comes just months after Castile’s family received a $2.995 million from St. Anthony in a wrongful death suit.

SOURCE: ABC News

DON’T MISS:

Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Leaves Police Department With $48,500 Buyout

NRA Spokesperson Pressed To Make Statement About Minority Gun Ownership In The Wake Of Philando Castile Verdict

Diamond Reynolds , fatal police shooting , Philando Castile , Settlement

Just Added
#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference
Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A Life Sentence For A One-Time Offense
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Reebok Joins Forces With Fashion Designer & Activist Kirby Jean-Raymond For New Sneaker Design
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON
Columbia PHD Student Killed By Boyfriend In Houston, Texas
ENTERTAINMENT-US-GLAMOUR-WOMEN-SUMMIT
Zendaya Lands The January Cover Of In Style Looking Like A Silver Stunner
Jeremy Piven In Conversation With Matt Lauer And Rebecca Eaton
Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Over Inappropriate Sexual Misconduct
Mary J. Blige Independent Film Awards 2017
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J. Blige In A Regal Thigh High Original At The Independent Film Awards
Marie Driven
PR 101: Celebrity Publicist Marie Driven Breaks Down The Difference Between Marketing & Publicity
LIBYA-MIGRANTS
Libya’s Slave Trade Is A Human Rights Issue. Here’s Why You Should Care.
Jhene Aiko x Pac Sun x Neff Headwear Soul Of Summer Collection Launch
Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts
13 photosSerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame Cay Villa Runs For About $35,00 A Week
Trending 'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
Rev. Al Sharpton Wants To Help Meek Mill Get Released, Visits Him In Prison
Celebrities Visit Broadway - March 16, 2016
David Otunga Awarded Primary Custody Over Son With Jennifer Hudson
7 photosPremiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
Trending US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-OBAMA
Woman Indicted For Sending Homemade Bomb To Obama
R&B Super Jam
Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use
Trending Budweiser Made In America Festival Benefiting The United Way - Day 1
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick Lamar Lead