GOP Congresswoman Says Most Mass Murderers ‘End Up Being Democrats’

She honestly can't be serious...?

Danielle Jennings
Honestly, the GOP is so out-of-touch and ridiculous on so many issues that almost nothing they say is truly shocking anymore—that is until a GOP Congresswoman decided to make an unfounded, unfiltered and uneducated claim about mass murderers.

According to the Washington Post, while doing a radio interview earlier this week Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican Congresswoman from New York, made the shocking statement that “many” mass murderers “end up being Democrats.” Wait, what?! As expected, the backlash for her comments has been immense, especially considering how many are already highly critical of the GOP’s stance on gun control following the Florida school massacre earlier this month.

Via Washington Post:

Tenney, a first-term congresswoman and staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, made the controversial remark while discussing last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 people dead. Speaking to host Fred Dicker on Albany radio station WGDJ, Tenney said she feared that “a lot of these legal gun owners are going to be targeted now,” even though “in their demographic they have the least amount of crimes than virtually any other demographic.”

Dicker responded by arguing that most gun crimes take place “in what’s euphemistically called the inner cities involving minorities, and they’re the ones that Democrats generally are going to bend over backwards to protect.” “Obviously there’s a lot of politics in it,” Tenney said in response. “It’s interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats … but the media doesn’t talk about that either.”

Tenney, who is running for reelection in a hotly contested congressional district in Central New York, did not provide any evidence to back up her claim. Her comments provoked ire from Democrats in New York and Washington.

Responding to the backlash from her outrageous comments, Tenney doubled down on her statements and went on the defensive by blaming Democrats for politicizing mass shootings. In her response she states:

“I am fed up with the media and liberals attempting to politicize tragedies and demonize law-abiding gun owners and conservative Americans every time there is a horrible tragedy.

While we know the perpetrators of these atrocities have a wide variety of political views, my comments are in response to a question about the failure to prosecute illegal gun crime,” she added. “I will continue to stand up for law-abiding citizens who are smeared by anti-gun liberal elitists.”

This is just the latest in a long line of behavior that proves the GOP needs a major reality check and understanding of just how incompetent their whole party has become, led of course by Trump.

 

