Home > Most Recent

Say What? Trump Voters Want A White History Month

Make America stupid again.

Hello Beautiful Staff

Leave a comment
TRUMP BUSINESS

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Donald Trump brought out the stupidest sides of people since he became President.

From Fox News to viral videos, Americans are letting their hate flag fly and Trump affirms them. Now, some of his loyal followers are asking for a White History Month, simply because they are threatened by the 28 days us Black folks get in February.

We can only imagine what they think of Black Panther

According to New York Magazine, “Respondents to a national survey of registered voters were asked if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Black History Month. As a follow-up, they were asked if there should be a White History Month. Overall respondents favored Black History Month by a 57-18 margin, and opposed a White History Month by a 58-22 margin.”

Sounds harmless, right? Not so fast.

The magazine continues, “If you break out responses by self-reported 2016 presidential voting, it gets more interesting. Trump voters support Black History Month by a meh 38-25 margin (Clinton voters support it 75-10). Meanwhile, a plurality of Trump voters (37-35) think we need a White History Month (Clinton voters oppose it 8-77).”

Let’s be clear. There is already a White History Month(s)— National Italian American Heritage Month is in October, Irish-American History Month is in March and Jewish American Heritage Month is in May. Sure, there are plenty of Black and Brown people who are Italian and Irish because that is a nationality, not a race, but these months focus solely on whiteness.

Furthermore, from Hollywood execs to congress to school districts — everything is controlled by a majority of white people.

However,  if someone actually created some fantastical White History Month, it certainly wouldn’t be G-rated. Expect a full blown horror movie, highlighting how whiteness has raped, pillaged and colonized from “sea to shining sea.”

Where’s the lie?

RELATED NEWS:

Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group

Oh SNAP! Trump Wants To Replace Food Stamps With Food Boxes

26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

60 photos Launch gallery

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

Continue reading Say What? Trump Voters Want A White History Month

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

[caption id="attachment_2981036" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide on Thursday night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters. It's clear that we are not playing around when it comes to our love of Wakanda! Take a look at the some of the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend.

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
We tv Celebrates The Premieres Of 'Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars' and 'Ex-isled' - Arrivals
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested For Slapping Benzino In Front Of Cops
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth to Her Daughter
Say What? Trump Voters Want A White History Month
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
25 items2018 Trinidad Carnival
HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival
'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting So Much, We Think They’re A Couple
11 items67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
All-Star Weekend Brought All You Favorite Celebs To Los Angeles
Trending US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump In His Feelings Over Oprah's ’60 Minutes’ Interview
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
GET THE LOOK: Queen Latifah Wasn’t Hiding Her Style During All Star Weekend
13 itemsMarvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase
‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir
Trending Spike TV's 'Don Rickles: One Night Only' - Show
Trailer Drops For Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish TBS Series ‘The Last O.G.’
Tropical Chinese Restaurant (credit: TropicalChineseMiami.com)
Black Women Faced Discrimination, Racially Profiled At Harlem Restaurant
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look
14 itemsBlack Panther Stars At BAFTA
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards
Charlotte ‘Prosperity Preacher’ Reportedly Disappeared With Nearly Half A Million Dollars
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman