Missouri Applebee’s Accused Of Racial Profiling After Falsely Accusing Two Black Women Of Skipping Out On Bill

The woman's Facebook post went viral over the weekend after she posted a video of her uncomfortable encounter.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Two Black women are accusing an Independence, Missouri, Applebee’s of racial profiling after a video of them being asked to leave the restaurant went viral over the weekend, the Kansas City Star reports.

Facebook user Alexis Brison posted an eight minute video to her account, detailing a highly uncomfortable encounter with law enforcement who were called to escort the women out of the Independence Center Shopping Mall, where the restaurant is located.

According to Brison’s Facebook post, she and a friend were enjoying their meal at the eatery when they were approached by a city police officer, mall security and the restaurant’s manager. The three men accused the women of not paying their bill the previous night, after an employee of the restaurant called and identified them.

“We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing).” In the video you can hear the pair’s confusion as the officer asks them questions. Brison, who hails from St. Louis,  claims that she and her friend were falsely identified because they were nowhere near the restaurant on the night in question. One woman even claimed that she had never visited the restaurant before.

“Mind you that we have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal,” she wrote. “After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back. ”

After leaving the restaurant, the women called back for clarification and found out that their accuser had a thinly veiled description of the perpetrators in question, claiming one girl was “skinny,” and one “wore makeup.”

“In 2018 is this really what we’re debased to? Our weight and whether or not we wore makeup,” Brison wrote. “She could not recognize any facial features or any defining characteristics. This is a clear example of RACIAL PROFILING that should not be stood for. Just because we are black does not mean we are all criminals and I will not be treated as such.”

Applebee’s released a statement to the Kansas City Star apologizing for the incident, but asserted that they found no racial profiling in the encounter.

“We do not tolerate racism or bigotry of any nature,” said Bill Georgas, CEO of Apple Central, LLC., Applebee’s local franchisee. “We currently have no indications this was race related. We have a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community we serve. All are welcome at our restaurant, and will continue to be welcome.”

Watch the full video above for the uncomfortable confrontation.

SOURCE: Kansas City Star

