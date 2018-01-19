Authorities Discover Suspected Serial Killer Linked To Nine Deaths In Arizona

Phoenix authorities used new ballistic technology to capture a suspected serial killer–who for three weeks late last year terrorized two small suburban communities outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

The arrest of a man accused of killing his mother and stepfather last month has developed into a serial killer investigation as the suspect was soon linked to seven other slayings in the Phoenix, Arizona, area https://t.co/mF8dOY1BrS pic.twitter.com/ZHnyD7mg0y — CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2018

Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 35, is suspected of killing nine people, fatally shooting victims who resided in Glendale and Avondale, two neighborhoods near Phoenix. The victims ages range from 21 – 56. Authorities told the outlet that a bloodied Cooksey was arrested on December 17 after fatally shooting his mother and stepfather inside of their home, NBC News reports.

Police in Phoenix say they have identified a suspected serial killer responsible for a string of murders. Cleophus Cooksey Jr. is accused of killing 9 people during a 3-week period last year. @cartercvans reports on how technology helped solve the case https://t.co/hECpIPclsC pic.twitter.com/7jkrl07eaD — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

He was arrested and charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, armed robbery and sexual assault, police told the outlet.

The string of murders began on November 27, when two men were attacked in a park car. Other victims include an acquaintance of the suspect who was fatally wounded after he was robbed of his handgun, and the brother of Cooksey’s ex-girlfriend. During a third scenario, police believe Cooksey and the victim were involved in a drug trade. One woman is believed to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by the suspect before her death.

Police say their investigation could lead to uncovering other murder victims. Cooksey had a lengthy record, he was sentenced to 16 years for a 2001 armed robbery case where a victim was killed. During his stint in jail he was also found guilty of several violations including assaulting staff and drug possession. In January 2015 he was released but re-entered the system after violating his parole.

Authorities attribute their findings to the National Crime Gun Intelligence Center Initiative, a program run by the Justice Department which aids investigators to test for links to guns, shell casings, projectiles and other ballistics, according to NBC.

Phoenix authorities joined the program last year after failing to test a firearm recovered in a group of pawned guns relating to a string of non-fatal freeway shootings. The gun left out of testing was used by suspect Aaron Saucedo, who was arrested in 2016 for targeting and fatally shooting multiple men and women of color.

