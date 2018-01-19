Home > Most Recent

Authorities Discover Suspected Serial Killer Linked To Nine Deaths In Arizona

Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 35, was arrested on Dec. 17 after fatally shooting nine people over a three week span.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Phoenix authorities used new ballistic technology to capture a suspected serial killer–who for three weeks late last year terrorized two small suburban communities outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 35, is suspected of killing nine people, fatally shooting victims who resided in Glendale and Avondale, two neighborhoods near Phoenix. The victims ages range from 21 – 56. Authorities told the outlet that a bloodied Cooksey was arrested on December 17  after fatally shooting his mother and stepfather inside of their home, NBC News reports.

He was arrested and charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, armed robbery and sexual assault, police told the outlet.

The string of murders began on November 27, when two men were attacked in a park car. Other victims include an acquaintance of the suspect who was fatally wounded after he was robbed of his handgun, and the brother of Cooksey’s ex-girlfriend. During a third scenario, police believe Cooksey and the victim were involved in a drug trade. One woman is believed to have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by the suspect before her death.

Police say their investigation could lead to uncovering other murder victims. Cooksey had a lengthy record, he was sentenced to 16 years for a 2001 armed robbery case where a victim was killed. During his stint in jail he was also found guilty of several violations including assaulting staff and drug possession. In January 2015 he was released but re-entered the system after violating his parole.

Authorities attribute their findings to the National Crime Gun Intelligence Center Initiative, a program run by the Justice Department which aids investigators to test for links to guns, shell casings, projectiles and other ballistics, according to NBC.

Phoenix authorities joined the program last year after failing to test a firearm recovered in a group of pawned guns relating to a string of non-fatal freeway shootings. The gun left out of testing was used by suspect Aaron Saucedo, who was arrested in 2016 for targeting and fatally shooting multiple men and women of color.

SOURCE: NBC News

DON’T MISS:

Suspected Tampa Serial Killer Identified &amp; Arrested After Nearly 2 Months Of Murders

Possible Serial Killer Targeting Black & Latino Victims Terrorizes Tampa Neighborhood

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

A Year Like No Other: The Biggest News Stories of 2017

11 photos Launch gallery

A Year Like No Other: The Biggest News Stories of 2017

Continue reading Authorities Discover Suspected Serial Killer Linked To Nine Deaths In Arizona

A Year Like No Other: The Biggest News Stories of 2017

arizona , murder , Phoenix , Phoenix Police Department , Phoenix serial killer

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith, Her Mother And Daughter Willow Are Getting Their Own Facebook Talk Show
Premiere of Almost Christmas
Mo’Nique Calls For Boycott Of Netflix
Could Omarosa’s Alleged Secret Recordings Bring Down The White House?

Omarosa Manigault-Newman allegedly recorded confidential White House conversations and now worries about being ensnared in Russia probe.
US producer Harvey Weinstein
How Marchesa Profited Off Power And Missed The Mark By Not Supporting The #MeToo Movement
Harper\'s BAZAAR Celebrates \'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld\'
Kim Kardashian Just Announced The Name Of Her New Baby Girl
Celebrities Visit Build - January 17, 2018
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Anika Noni Rose’s New Hair Color?
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So Meaningful To Black Women

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's March with nationwide events from January 20 to 21.
Chicago Assigns Extra Police Due To Threat Of Gun Violence Memorial Day Weekend
Authorities Discover Suspected Serial Killer Linked To Nine Deaths In Arizona
49th NAACP Image Awards - Show
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Reveals Why It’s Important To Support Black Media
Clap For ‘Em: ‘Grown-ish’ Gets Renewed for Season 2

The kids are alright.
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than Anthony Anderson, Might Cut Back ‘Black-ish’ Schedule
AOL Build Presents: Anika Noni Rose Discusses Her Role In 'Roots'
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually Assaulted On A Plane
Hennessy VSOP Privilege's Taraji P. Henson Dinner
WATCH: #TeamBeautiful Shows You How To Achieve Taraji P. Henson’s “Killer” Look In ‘Proud Mary’
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Essence Cover, February 2018
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover Girls For Essence Magazine’s February Issue