Home > ThinkBeautiful

Journalist April Ryan Straight Up Asks Trump: ‘Mr. President, Are You A Racist?’

The CNN political analyst wanted for #45 to explain himself and his recent "sh$%hole" comments about African nations and Haiti.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Summer TCA Tour - Day 4

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Veteran journalist April Ryan isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions, especially when it comes to Donald Trump.

On Friday during the president’s signing of the Martin Luther King Day proclamation, Ryan yelled out the following: “Mr. President, are you a racist?”

Of course, #45 tried to pretend that he didn’t hear her as he shook hands and thanked the Black attendees for coming. But Ryan didn’t care, she kept pressing and also asked Trump if he would like to give an apology for his statements made about immigrants from Haiti and other African nations.

Of course, he said nothing.

(Question: Who are all of these Black folks smiling up in this President’s face? Why are they so happy to be there? But I digress)

Ryan later told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Friday how difficult it was for her to ask that particular question.

“It was hard to really ask that question, particularly as this president was trying to celebrate, if you will, Dr. Martin Luther King, the dreamer, the man of quality, the man of peace for all people in this nation and globally. You know, listening to the president talk about Dr. King and then Ben Carson and the nephew of Dr. King, I felt bad that I had to ask this, but the day before was really big,” she said.

She added, “I mean, this president is accused of saying this repeatedly. So I had to ask the questions that I did today. I mean, in a moment like this, you have a great moment, then you have to go to the reality of the day and the time, allegedly the president is saying Africans, El Salvador and Haitians come from s-hole places. I had to ask the questions. ”

Her questions came one day after it was reported that Trump referred to African nations as “shitholes.”

As we previously reported, on Thursday in a meeting in the White House about his proposed immigration deal, Trump wanted to know why that had to include protections for people from Haiti and some nations in Africa. #45 asked why should he accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Translation: Why can’t we have more white people move here from other countries.

While Trump has denied that he used those exact words, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois was present at the meeting and confirmed that Trump used this “vile and racist” language numerous times throughout the meeting.

Sigh…

We are living in a sad day when you have to ask if your nation’s leader if he is a racist. 2020 or impeachment can come fast enough!

RELATED NEWS:

For Real? April Ryan Not Invited To White House Holiday Party For First Time In 20 Years

April Ryan Says She Almost Quit After Sean Spicer Disrespected Her At The White House

Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April Ryan’s Night At The NABJ Conference?

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading Journalist April Ryan Straight Up Asks Trump: ‘Mr. President, Are You A Racist?’

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

April Ryan , donald trump

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Teen Choice Awards 2017 - Red Carpet
Paris Jackson Robbed by Hitchhikers In Los Angeles: ‘This B*#ch Stole My Debit Card’
#TheSunkenPlace: Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid

Don't worry: The MSNBC anchor got Pastor Mark Burns all the way together.

Whitney Houston
Watch Teen Ice Skater’s Emotional Performance To Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment In Time’
Summer TCA Tour - Day 4
Journalist April Ryan Straight Up Asks Trump: ‘Mr. President, Are You A Racist?’
30 items7th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night Benefiting The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation
This Is 50!!! Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram
African American woman counting money in living room
30-Year-Old Opens First Black Woman-Owned Student Loan Debt Repayment Company
Toya Wright Glows In Maternity Pic + Tia Mowry Is Having A…

Black celebrity moms were doing big things with their baby bumps this week. Toya Wright wore nothing but her inner glow for a flowery maternity shoot, which resulted in this brilliant shot. It’s possible that she may also have revealed the baby’s name in the caption, writing, “She loves the smell of bloomed sun flowers […]
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HISPANIC
MLK’s Nephew Says Trump’s Not Racist
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family’
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2017
Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Fiance David Otunga Cleared Of Domestic Abuse Charges
12 itemsMarie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 - Inside
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire’s 2018 Image Maker Awards
Anderson Cooper/ Don Lemon
CNN Was Woke As Lazarus Last Night
11 itemsThe 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Best of Black Hair At The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Recy Taylor To Be Honored By CBC At The State Of The Union Address
TRUMP BUSINESS
Trump Allegedly Referred To Haiti And African Nations As ‘Sh**hole Countries’
Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother With This Beautiful Instagram Post