#SayHerName: Kerrice Lewis, Lesbian Shot And Burned Alive

D..C. police believe that her death and the murders of two other people may be linked.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty

Twenty-three-year-old Kerrice Lewis was brutally murdered and burned alive in her car during the holidays.

According to Pink News, on 28 December, police responded to reports of gunfire around 7:30pm and found a vehicle on fire. Witnesses said they could hear Kerrice screaming while trying to escape her trunk. After the fire was put out, officers found Kerrice unconscious and riddled with gunshot wounds. However, when the EMTs arrived they found “no signs consistent with life.”

Her grandfather William Sharp told the Huff Post that he and his wife raised Kerrice after she was orphaned at the age of 11.

He said “her mother died of a brain aneurysm and her father was tragically murdered up in the D.C. area.”

He also said that his granddaughter never got over her parents’s death and frequently lashed out, including served time in jail. But things were looking up for the young woman, because she “was very excited because she had just finished taking some classes and was looking forward to taking some more,” he explained.

In the end, Sharp described Kerrice as a “free spirit” and “full of life.”

“She would light up a room, just talking and laughing,” he said.

Kerrice’s ex-girlfriend, Mercedes Rouhlac, told the Huff Post that she and Kerrice would talk everyday and when Kerrice didn’t answer her phone, she knew something was wrong.

At this time, police have not arrested anyone for her murder, but they are working to see if her murder is linked to two other murders that occurred that same day. Police believe all three victims were friends.

According to The Washington Post, in the morning Ronzay Green was shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and in the early afternoon Armani Nico Coles was pushed out of a car one mile away. Later on, Kerrice was murdered.

Just awful. Praying for all three of these people’s families.

