Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

Alleged gunman arraigned in Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne's death.

Sonya Eskridge , Contributing Writer

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues--or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Street Style : Day Four- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.

According to BarbadosToday.com, a man named Shawayne Dashawn Williams has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the December 26 incident.

Williams, 23, was set to appear in court today for his arraignment, but there is no word yet on what happened during the proceedings.

Alleyne was gunned down around 7 p.m. on the day after Christmas while walking through a track near his home. The gunman shot him several times before running away. Although Alleyne was rushed to an area hospital, he later died.

Since Alleyne’s death, Rihanna has been urgently been calling for an end of gun violence in Barbados.

Barbados , gun violence , rihanna

