Home > ThinkBeautiful

British Officials Fear Trump Backlash Over Obama’s Invite To Royal Wedding

See, most likely the Trumps won't be asked to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

It’s no secret that President Trump is obsessed with and jealous of former President Obama. So much so, that British officials are concerned that he might flip out if the Obamas are invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials.

See, it’s not likely that #45 is getting an invite to the royal wedding next May.

According to the Daily Mail, government officials worry that if Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aren’t invited, it will be looked at a snub, and for a man as thin-skinned as Trump, this could translate into backlash against the country.

A source told The Sun: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness.”

They added, “Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Whether or not that is true, remains to be seen.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

It’s pretty obvious that Prince Harry and Obama have a very good relationship, most recently attending the Invictus Games in Toronto together.

That and after Markle and Harry announced their engagement in November, Obama tweeted them a huge congrats.

In the end, we agree with this man right here:

BEAUTIES: For the sake of country relations, should Prince Harry invite Trump to their wedding or not?

RELATED NEWS:

She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch To Meet Meghan Markle

Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos

Good Works and Good Looks: Meghan Markle Gives Us Humanitarian Glam In Rwanda

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

8 photos Launch gallery

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

Continue reading British Officials Fear Trump Backlash Over Obama’s Invite To Royal Wedding

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

donald trump , Meghan Markle , michelle obama , President Obama , prince harry , Royal Wedding

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals
Floyd Mayweather Denies Dating ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Star Miss Nikki Baby
The Sound of Change Live - London
Beyonce Debuts New Hair In Photos Taken By Jay Z
Sunday Reign 'Shades Of Black Weekend Climax'
All You Need This Christmas Is To Watch This Video Of Monica’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Laiyah Singing
US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA
British Officials Fear Trump Backlash Over Obama’s Invite To Royal Wedding
Sephora Hosts Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Launches in Paris
Rihanna Pleads To #EndGunViolence After Her First Cousin Is Killed In Barbados
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
Romantic couple handing christmas gifts at night, New York, USA
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s Rent For Christmas
Trending The 2017 Def Jam Holiday Party - Red Carpet
PRESS PLAY: Rapper Saweetie’s Lyrical Game Will Leave You Shooketh
10 photosNFL: DEC 10 Raiders at Chiefs
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A Fine Cup Of Milk Chocolate
10 photosMother Watching Daughter Light Candles
Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To Honor Your African Heritage
Ladies Night Special Edition Hosted by Jim Jones+Nelly+Kenny Burns
Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael Sterling
27 photosLeanne Marshall - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You Ring In The New Year
21 photosENTERTAINMENT-US-EMA AWARDS
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NBCUNIVERSAL 2017 UPFRONT
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Khloe Kardashian Gives Her Baby Bump Some Sparkle And Shine
23 photos2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Christmas