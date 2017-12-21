Home > Most Recent

Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos

Earlier this week the couple was captured by photographer Alex Ilubomirksi at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released intimate engagement photos, just months prior to their royal wedding date.

 

Kensington Palace, the couple’s royal residence, released three images on Thursday morning, two are official photographs and the third is a candid shot. Photographer Alex Ilubomirksi captured the images in an intimate fall setting, detailing their storied romance.

In the first photo the couple sits on steps outside at Frogmore House in Windsor. Prince Harry dons a blue suit, while Markle opted for a black Ralph & Russo gown, with gold-embroidered detail.

 

The second image is a close up shot at the couple as they lovingly embrace. The couple released a third candid image as a tribute to all of the support they’ve received.

 

It’s safe to say that the world is ready for their wedding, scheduled for May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

DON’T MISS:

We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Set A Date For The Wedding

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged + See Her Ring [PHOTO]

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

8 photos Launch gallery

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

Continue reading Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

engagement , Kensington Palace , Meghan Markle , prince harry , Royal Wedding

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Santa holding bag of gifts
According To A New Children’s Book The Real Santa Claus Is A Gay Black Man Named David
Alize Presents Beyonce's Birthday Party
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina Doing The Electric Slide Is Everything!
graduation caps during commencement
BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Granddaughter Graduates College Alongside Grandmother Who Raised Her
Clive Davis and Pat Houston Present 'Whitney Houston Live: Her Greatest Performances' Special On SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With Being Judged
Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
LET’S MAKEUP: Chaka Khan Shares Her Day To Night Makeup Routine And Beauty Tips
Trending The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10
NeNe Leakes Is Queen Bee, As ‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed
Trending Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Ex-Husband Of Tiffany Haddish Suing Her For Defamation
Christmas Sweaters
GET THE LOOK: Holiday Christmas Sweaters To Get Your Claire Huxtable On
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?
Noose
White Man Breaks Into Black Neighbor’s Home, Threatens Lynching
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup Lines From ‘Father Figures’
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos
2017 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament.
Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Car Crash
9 photosAfrican American woman buying Christmas gifts online with credit card
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners
Trending France - Christian Lacroix Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2008/2009 - Paris Fashion Week
Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling At Atlanta Afterparty
Cross and Clear Sky
Fix It Jesus! Virginia Pastor And His Wife Found Guilty Of Scamming Millions From Congregation