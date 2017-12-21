Home > HelloBuzz

White Man Breaks Into Black Neighbor’s Home Threatening To Lynch Him

The fact that this is an actual occurence in 2017, is just...

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

In the latest edition of “occurrences you can’t believe exist in 2017” is the case of a white New York man who broke into his black neighbor’s home…and threatened to lynch him. Yes, lynching, that deadly and horrific practice that many thought was a thing of the past, just resurfaced as a threat in 2017.

32-year-old Adam J. Doucet from Lyons, New York is now facing a host of charges after he apparently thought it was within his right to not only break into the home of his black neighbor, but also threaten the man with a possible lynching in the process. The Root has the complete rundown of this disturbing case, including what charges Doucet’s facing.

Via The Root:

Adam J. Doucet is facing charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime in the incident.

Acting Wayne County, N.Y., District Attorney Chris Bokelman told the Times that state police officers arrested Doucet on Sunday after he was allegedly involved in the racist attack on a black neighbor.

Bokelman said that Doucet forced his way into his neighbor’s home with a crowbar and a large plumber’s wrench before hurling racially motivated threats at the man. Doucet then left the home but took a chain and hung it over a tree limb in his yard, apparently in an attempt to intimidate and suggest a lynching.

In what sounds like it could be foreshadowing of what eventually happens to Doucet, Bokelman stated that he hasn’t prosecuted many hate crimes because “it doesn’t get enforced a lot up here.” Hopefully, this time it will actually be enforced and Doucet prosecuted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

Doucet is currently in Wayne County Jail in lieu of $5,000.

 

You can check out today’s Top Stories here:

Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Car Crash

Welp! Chris Bosh’s Mother Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting Disabled Roommate For Drug Ring

Lynching , New York City , new york city news , racism , Racist

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading White Man Breaks Into Black Neighbor’s Home Threatening To Lynch Him

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Santa holding bag of gifts
According To A New Children’s Book The Real Santa Claus Is A Gay Black Man Named David
Alize Presents Beyonce's Birthday Party
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina Doing The Electric Slide Is Everything!
graduation caps during commencement
BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Granddaughter Graduates College Alongside Grandmother Who Raised Her
Clive Davis and Pat Houston Present 'Whitney Houston Live: Her Greatest Performances' Special On SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With Being Judged
Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
LET’S MAKEUP: Chaka Khan Shares Her Day To Night Makeup Routine And Beauty Tips
Trending The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10
NeNe Leakes Is Queen Bee, As ‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed
Trending Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Ex-Husband Of Tiffany Haddish Suing Her For Defamation
Christmas Sweaters
GET THE LOOK: Holiday Christmas Sweaters To Get Your Claire Huxtable On
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?
Noose
White Man Breaks Into Black Neighbor’s Home, Threatens Lynching
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup Lines From ‘Father Figures’
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos
2017 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament.
Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Car Crash
9 photosAfrican American woman buying Christmas gifts online with credit card
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners
Trending France - Christian Lacroix Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2008/2009 - Paris Fashion Week
Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling At Atlanta Afterparty
Cross and Clear Sky
Fix It Jesus! Virginia Pastor And His Wife Found Guilty Of Scamming Millions From Congregation