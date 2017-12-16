Welp! Trump Supporter Paris Dennard Called A ‘Sellout’ On CNN By Another Black Republican

Paris Dennard loves him some Donald Trump, maybe even more than Diamond & Silk.

But his unwavering loyalty has gotten so out of control that during a recent appearance on CNN, a fellow Republican colleague had to call Dennard out for his nonsense.

Shermichael Singleton a Republican who was fired from the Trump administration for an anti-Trump op-ed he wrote for The Hill in 2016, got into a battle with Paris Dennard about the lack of diversity in the White House.

While discussing Omarosa “resigning,” — “fired,” according to April Ryan — Singleton wanted to know where are the Black people who work who are White House staffers.

“Where in the hell are the Black people? Seriously, where are they? Outside of the ground’s keeper, the butler, the maids — where are they Black people? There are none.”

Paris Dennard attempted to clap back with, “Maybe you’re bitter because you were fired.”

Shermichal quickly said, “I may have been fired but at least I have respect for my community. I’d rather have respect than be a sell out!”

Don Lemon was shocked and Paris Dennard attempted to compose himself as he tried to explain the alleged diversity in the Trump administration.

Watch the exchange below:

While Lemon reprimanded Singleton for calling Dennard a name, Paris should think twice before trying to drag someone else on national television.

But hey, all is fair in love and clapbacks.

SOURCE: YouTube

