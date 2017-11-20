Rihanna Is The Guest Editor For Vogue Paris Because She’s Rihanna

Hello Beautiful Staff

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! Clearly one of the fashion industry’s most influential stars, the singer is now taking her talents to the press. Vogue Paris asked Rihanna to be their Guest Editor for their December issue and she more than delivered.

With three different and distinct covers, we see Rihanna’s modeling and editorial range. Click the next page to see Rihanna serving some serious LEWKS.

