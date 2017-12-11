Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The New Christmas Tree Eyebrows Trend?

Hello Beautiful Staff

Why deck the halls when you can deck your eyebrows? At least that’s what social media influencer, Taylor R is promoting. The Canadian born, Hong Kong living vlogger revealed to her followers that she has been growing out her eyebrows just for this moment.

Christmas Tree Eyebrows 🎄 Yes or No? 🤔 #christmastreeeyebrows

A post shared by Taylor R (@taytay_xx) on

Taylor provides a full YouTube video (of course) on how to achieve this look. You’ll need clear brow gel, a glue stick, fake eyelashes and hair wax to achieve this look, along with a mascara brush (the one that you get a Sephora when you want to use the tester). You’ll also need any decorations you want to add to your tree, er, eyebrows.

This led beauty lovers to try this trend and here were some of the results.

Tis the season 🎄😂😂😂 #uglybrow is the new #uglysweater ( TAG A FRIEND WHO LOVES XMAS AS MUCH AS I DO )

A post shared by Amanda Cerny (@amandacerny) on

This might be a little more delightful (or frightful!) than the squiggly eyebrow trend that was happening. If you want to learn how to do it, watch Taylor’s video, here.

Beauties, take our poll below and let us know, is it HAUTE or NAUGHT?!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Grillz For Your Lips Debuted At Balmain For Paris Fashion Week

LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Out Naomie Harris’ New Bob Cut

Danielle James

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

31 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The New Christmas Tree Eyebrows Trend?

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

Rihanna released a long lasting, semi-matte lip paint from Fenty Beauty called Stunna. Click through the gallery to see photos of Black women of all shades wearing this fiery red!

beauty trends , Christmas , Christmas Tree Eyebrows , DIY , DIY Beauty , eyebrows , makeup trends

Just Added
Danielle James
TRIED IT: Mayvenn Hair Released A Wine Colored Shade That You Need This Season
K. Michelle Album Preview For 'Kimberly: The People I Used To Know'
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out
10 photos17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals
#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime
Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Storm Reid Goes For An All White Suit At The Star Wars Premiere In LA
Gang bully pushes school girl
Mother Of Middle School Student Whose Video Against Bullying Went Viral Outed As A Confederate Flag Supporter
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-HOLLYWOOD
All The Black Nominees At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference
Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation
Christmas Eyelid Make-up
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The New Christmas Tree Eyebrows Trend?
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals
WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In This Video Of Her Cleaning The House
Sip & Share Brunch Atlanta
She’s Married Now: LeToya Luckett Weds Tommicus Walker In Romantic Ceremony
Scoring on some big deals online
This Website Is Getting Blasted For The Way They’re Advertising Plus-Size Tights
NYDJ 2016 Fit To Be Campaign Launch
#MODELMONDAY: Lana Ogilvie Went From Cover Girl Pioneer To Exclusive Jewel Designer
Pedestrians in front of Port Authority NYC
One Person In Custody After Explosion At Port Authority Bus Terminal In New York City
Courtroom Jury Box
Virginia Man Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity For Attacking Black Woman
24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala - Arrivals
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will Give You Life!
Black Lives Matter Solidarity March Held In Brixton
White Tears! Amazon’s Alexa Believes Black Lives Matter And Folks Are Bigly Mad!