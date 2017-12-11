Home > Most Recent

Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation

The women will speak during a live press conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

HelloBeautiful Staff

Women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct plan to hold a press conference on Monday to demand a congressional probe of the president, CBS News reports. In doing so, they join a growing chorus that wants to hold the president accountable.

RELATED:  Michelle Obama: Donald Trump’s Sexual Assault Comments Have Shaken Me To My Core

Brave New Films, a California-based documentary film company, is hosting the conference at 10:30 a.m. at which the women will share details of their encounters with the president. Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holve and Rachel Cooks, three of Trump’s accusers, appeared with NBC host Megyn Kelly during Monday’s episode of the “Today Show” to voice their concerns and tell their story. The women are only three of a total of 19 who claimed that they were groped, harassed, and/or assaulted by the president.

During the presidential campaign, Trump denied the allegations and continues to do so. Since the campaign, however, the nation has experienced a watershed moment in which a surge of sexual misconduct claims have toppled powerful men. Indeed, 70 percent of Americans believe that Congress should investigate these sexual misconduct claims against the president, according to a Quinnipiac University pollreleased on Wednesday. While Democrats and Republicans are on opposite sides of the question, 67 percent of registered Independents sided with Democrats in supporting a congressional probe of the president.

“I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told VICE News on Saturday.

Momentum seems to be on the side of those who want lawmakers to investigate the allegations. The Republicans, however, control both houses of Congress. Still, a wave is sweeping through Washington. Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks announced on Thursday that he would resign at the end of January after the House Ethics Committee said it would probe sexual harassment allegations against him. Democrats Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and Rep. John Conyers Jr. also announce their resignations over sexual harassment claims last week.

SOURCE:  CBS News

donald trump , Sexual Assault , sexual harrasment , Sexual Misconduct

