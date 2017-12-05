Trump’s Highly Controversial Travel Ban Is Reportedly Back On

Danielle Jennings

After seemingly disappearing after intense backlash and various protests, the highly controversial travel ban being pushed forward by Trump and his administration is reportedly back in effect. It’s also being reported that the Supreme Court is in full support of Trump’s plans.

Supreme Court says it will allow Trump’s travel ban https://t.co/E1eNWY4NAk pic.twitter.com/2jYoTXhVmR — The Root (@TheRoot) December 4, 2017

As reported by The Root, the travel ban that Trump has tried to implement since his first days in office is very close to becoming a reality, one that will greatly impact those from Muslim nations. Initial reaction was surprise at the Supreme Court for pushing it through, however the travel ban is all but a go at this point and will be fully enforced.

Via The Root:

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will allow President Donald Trump’s travel ban to be fully enforced while legal challenges against it wend their way through the lower courts. In layman’s terms, individuals from six majority-Muslim nations and two others will no longer be able to travel to the United States. There’s also a strong chance that there will be plenty of protests at the airports during this year’s holiday travel season.

The Washington Post reports that the justices approved a request to enforce the ban from the president’s lawyers, giving no reason for its decision. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have kept in place partial stays on the order but were obviously in the minority.

The latest iteration of the ban—the third ban that Trump has ordered (the first two were deemed too broad)—blocks various people from eight countries—Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Chad, Somalia, North Korea and Venezuela. Six of the countries have Muslim majorities, and the remaining two (North Korea and Venezuela) have been declared “a threat to national security.”

At press time, there is no word on when the travel ban will go into effect. However, if Trump has his way and given his complete bias against Muslims, expect it to be enforced sooner rather than later.

