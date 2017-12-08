TVOne To End Roland Martin’s Award-Winning ‘NewsOne Now’ Daily Morning Show

NewsOne Staff

The decision to suspend production of NewsOne Now’s award-winning morning news TV show was a “difficult choice,” but it doesn’t mean an end to the channel’s news coverage of and for Black people, TV One announced Friday in a press release. In fact, NewsOne Now’s anchor and managing, Roland Martin, is still very much a part of TV One’s planned future.

TV One has announced that after four years of award-winning programming and distinguished service to viewers as the only Black daily newscast on television, the network has decided to suspend the production of #NewsOneNow as a daily morning news show. https://t.co/7UxrzHahpC — TV One (@tvonetv) December 8, 2017

“Providing a platform for Black voices is in the DNA of our entire company,” TV One CEO Alfred Liggins said. “As a Black-owned multi-media company, Urban One (parent company of TV One) engages Black America daily, not just on television, but radio and also online via NewsOne.com and on 77 digital platforms. We know there is a void in mainstream media and we plan to continue to be an outlet for Black news. Roland Martin will be a part of that plan.”

Though understandably not happy with his show ending, Martin remained resolute to bringing the news – and the funk – to his faithful viewers, who have graciously expressed in droves on social media how much they will miss NewsOne Now.

I don’t know what I will do without my every morning dose of you Mr. Roland Martin. Love the show and will certainly miss viewing my Alpha Brother!!!!😢 — Brenda Bass (@BrenElease) December 8, 2017

“I am undoubtedly saddened by NewsOne Now ending daily production,” Martin said. “We set out to give America, specifically Black America, a show that spoke to our issues, concerns and unique perspective. And we did just that.”

He continued: “I am immensely proud of this staff, and thank you to TV One CEO Alfred Liggins for launching this show in 2013. I cannot express how humbling it has been to have African Americans of all ages show me their appreciation for our work. I promise to ‘keep giving them hell,’ so stay tuned.”

NewsOne Now was on the air for four years and had recently expanded to two hours in one of the many efforts to keep the show on the air. At the end of the day, it was decided suspending the show was in the best interest of TV One, which “is working to restructure NewsOne Now in 2018 under a new format that will better serve its audience and advertisers,” according to the press release.

“We had to make a tough decision to suspend a show we all love,” TV One Interim General Manager Michelle L. Rice. “Despite the best efforts of the many talented people who work on this amazing show day to day, NewsOne Now struggled to attract a wide audience. Like any other network, we had to make a difficult choice.”

The final show is scheduled to air Thursday, December 21.

