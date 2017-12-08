Walgreens Clerk Stares Down Armed Robber Until He Gives Up & Leaves

Global Grind Staff

Not sure if this Walgreens clerk loves his job or hates it, but either way he was ready to die for it on this day.

STARING CONTEST – An armed robber attempted to hold up a Walgreens store in Weston, but encountered a clerk who decided to just stare him down instead 😂 BSO is still looking for the suspect. https://t.co/dVmUzQZMIb pic.twitter.com/0mWZM681Io — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 7, 2017

Hit the jump for Black Twitter’s best reactions.

