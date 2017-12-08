Home > ThinkBeautiful

Roy Moore Says The Last Time America Was Great Was During Slavery

The GOP “superstars” continue to show their asses and their extremely loyal base doesn’t seem to care. In the latest incident, Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate-candidate plagued by a reputation of alleged sexual misconduct with teenagers, openly declared at a campaign event that the last time America was great was during slavery.

Yea, he said that.

The comments came during an article that ran back in September in the LA Times, but went viral yesterday after Eric Columbus, a former member of the Obama administration, tweeted them yesterday.

When asked a question by one of the only Black folks in attendance at the Florence, Ala. event, he said:

“I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another. … Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

Horrifying.

It’s no secret that many (if not all) people assume that when Trump and his cronies say “Make America Great Again,” that this is part of what they mean. Now, thanks to Moore, it’s been made plain.

Moore is also accused of sexually assaulting teen girls, which led to him losing his job in his 30s, but doesn’t seem to have any affect on his popularity for one of the highest offices in the state of Alabama. Recent polls have him just 4 points behind Doug Jones, his Democratic opponent in the state. The election is Dec. 12.

