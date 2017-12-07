Home > HelloBuzz

New Study Finds Birth Control Pills Still Linked To Breast Cancer

In addition to birth control pills, those who also use other contraceptive devices that release hormones are also at risk.

Danielle Jennings

The latest news for women who regularly use birth control pills or other contraceptive devices that release hormones, is more than a little alarming. A new study has found that breast cancer has been linked to the use of birth control methods, specifically birth control pills.

In a report from the New York Times, a new study announced that it concluded that birth control pills or contraceptive devices releasing hormones place women who use them with a small but significant increase in the risk for breast cancer. This is certainly not the first time that birth control pills have been linked to women contracting breast cancer, however this latest studied was conducted on a much larger scale than in the past, with a whopping 1.8 million women.

Via New York Times:

The study, which followed 1.8 million Danish women for more than a decade, upends widely held assumptions about modern contraceptives for younger generations of women. Many women have believed that newer hormonal contraceptives are much safer than those taken by their mothers or grandmothers, which had higher doses of estrogen.

The new paper estimated that for every 100,000 women, hormone contraceptive use causes an additional 13 breast cancer cases a year. That is, for every 100,000 women using hormonal birth control, there are 68 cases of breast cancer annually, compared with 55 cases a year among nonusers.

While a link had been established between birth control pills and breast cancer years ago, this study is the first to examine the risks associated with current formulations of birth control pills and devices in a large population.

Birth control pills are not the only thing that reportedly increases chances of breast cancer, as many other things, including foods and beauty products, have also been linked to the disease in the past. It seems that avoiding the disease entirely is becoming increasingly more challenging.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Michael Slager Sentenced To 19-24 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting Of Walter Scott

La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

birth control pills , breast cancer , Health , health news , news , womens health news

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading New Study Finds Birth Control Pills Still Linked To Breast Cancer

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Trending Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Tiffany Haddish Recalls Ex-Husband’s Abuse That Led to Miscarriage
You Won’t Believe What This Sign Language Interpreter Was Really Saying During A Press Conference

This has to be one of the wildest things we've ever seen.
NYC Subway
Now You Know Better: Girl Jumps On To Train Tracks To Retrieve Cell Phone
17 photosCelebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - November 16, 2017
INSTADAILY: Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals
Trending Opening Ceremony & 'La Tete Haute' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Lupita Nyong’o Is Peacefully Beautiful On ‘Vogue’ Cover
7 photosENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100
Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes
Contraceptive pills
Birth Control Pills Still Linked To Breast Cancer, According To New Study
Trending 2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
La La Anthony Headed FOX’s ‘Star’ In Recurring Role
Former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager Murder Trial Continues
Michael Slager Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting Of Walter Scott
Marc Jacobs SS18 Collection - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet
'Kidnap' Chicago Premiere
Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While They Were On Vacation?
Trending US-WEATHER-FIRES-CALIFORNIA
More Than 100,000 Residents Evacuated As L.A. Wildfires Rages On
19 photos12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Meghan Markle’s Most Fashionable Moments
Charlie Puth Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Atlanta News Anchor Claps Back On-Air At Racist Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zendaya’s 90’s Model Swag
AOL Build Presents Fantasia, 'The Definition Of...'
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia’s Peachy Perfection