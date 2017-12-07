Home > Most Recent

Michael Slager Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting Of Walter Scott

The former cop was found guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. 

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager Murder Trial Continues

Source: Pool / Getty

Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer charged with the fatal shooting of Walter Scott, received a formal prison sentence on  Thursday NBC News reports.

U.S. District Court Judge David Norton found Slager guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Slater will receive 20 years behind bars and two years of supervised released, according to NBC.

Judge Norton’s decision followed after Slager pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights case in May. Slager, who is white, opened fire after pulling over Scott, a 50-year-old Black unarmed motorist on April, 4, 2015.

Scott’s fatal shooting was a significant apex in the series of police shooting deaths involving deadly force used by police officers on communities of color. The chilling video of Scott’s profile fleeing while Slager fired in his direction stirred the Black Lives Matter movement in the midst of several FBI probes concerning the tactics and polices of police departments across the country.

Slager was fired from the department following an administrative leave. He was arrested and faced a jury trial for Scott’s murder, but plead not guilty. Slugger defense team argued that he feared for his life–in contrast to the utter fear Scott displayed as his blue shirt streaked through the trees before he was struck down.

In December 2016, a mistrial was declared in the case, prompting demonstrations and calls for justice. A scheduled federal and state trial were preempted after he plead guilty in the May 2017 civil rights case, ABC News reports.

Judge Norton’s ruling follows several days of testimony from witnesses and experts while both Slager and Scott’s family members sat in the courtroom.

SOURCE: ABC NewsNBC News

DON’T MISS:

Officer Involved In Walter Scott Shooting Pleads Guilty In Civil Rights Case

Mistrial Declared In Case Against Cop Who Killed Walter Scott

Michael Slager , North Charleston Police Department , Walter Scott

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Michael Slager Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting Of Walter Scott

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Trending Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Tiffany Haddish Recalls Ex-Husband’s Abuse That Led to Miscarriage
You Won’t Believe What This Sign Language Interpreter Was Really Saying During A Press Conference

This has to be one of the wildest things we've ever seen.
NYC Subway
Now You Know Better: Girl Jumps On To Train Tracks To Retrieve Cell Phone
17 photosCelebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - November 16, 2017
INSTADAILY: Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals
Trending Opening Ceremony & 'La Tete Haute' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Lupita Nyong’o Is Peacefully Beautiful On ‘Vogue’ Cover
7 photosENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100
Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes
Contraceptive pills
Birth Control Pills Still Linked To Breast Cancer, According To New Study
Trending 2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
La La Anthony Headed FOX’s ‘Star’ In Recurring Role
Former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager Murder Trial Continues
Michael Slager Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting Of Walter Scott
Marc Jacobs SS18 Collection - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s ‘Motorsport’ Looks Are Breaking The Internet
'Kidnap' Chicago Premiere
Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While They Were On Vacation?
Trending US-WEATHER-FIRES-CALIFORNIA
More Than 100,000 Residents Evacuated As L.A. Wildfires Rages On
19 photos12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Meghan Markle’s Most Fashionable Moments
Charlie Puth Performs On NBC's 'Today'
Atlanta News Anchor Claps Back On-Air At Racist Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zendaya’s 90’s Model Swag
AOL Build Presents Fantasia, 'The Definition Of...'
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia’s Peachy Perfection