CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

Officer Involved In Walter Scott Shooting Pleads Guilty In Civil Rights Case

Michael Slager's decision to plead guilty marks a shift in rhetoric--for the past two years the former officer argued that he shot Scott in self-defense.

Leave a comment
Former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager Murder Trial Continues

Source: Pool / Getty

Former North Charleston police officer, Michael Slager, plead guilty to violating the civil rights of Walter Scott, the unarmed motorist he fatally shot. Slager entered the deal a week ahead of jury selection for his federal trial.

In April 2015, Slater shot and killed Scott during a traffic stop that escalated to a foot pursuit. The imagery of Scott’s last moments went viral and sparked civil unrest just months after the high-profile shootings of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Freddie Gray–other unarmed Black civilians.

On Tuesday, Slager’s lawyer, Andrew Savage, announced his client would plead guilty in federal court to deprivation of rights under color of law, NBC News reports. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a minimum of no prison time.

“We hope that Michael’s acceptance of responsibility will help the Scott family as they continue to grieve their loss,” defense lawyers said in a statement.

Slager’s decision to plead guilty marks a shift in rhetoric–for the past two years the former officer argued that he shot Scott in self-defense.

According to The Post & Courier, a federal judge will now determine whether Slager committed murder or a lesser crime in a separate trial date that will be scheduled in the next coming weeks.

In December, a state judge declared a mistrial after jurors were deadlocked in their decision.

SOURCE: The Post & Courier, NBC News

RELATED:

Mistrial Declared In Case Against Cop Who Killed Walter Scott

Ex-South Carolina Cop Indicted In Walter Scott Fatal Shooting

Michael Slager, Police Officer Who Killed Walter Scott, Released On $500,000 Bond

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
5 photos

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
25 items Trending 'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
8 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
10 itemsB. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White Mistress In The Face Of His Wife, And It Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Low Section Of Woman Moving Up Steps
Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’
19 itemsPatrick McMullan Archives
Rest In Power: Grammy-Winning R&B Singer James Ingram Dead At 66
22 items Trending Former Georgia House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams To Give The Democratic Response To Ya’ll President’s SOTU Address
30 items Trending Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit
Black Twitter Uplifts Jussie Smollett After Being Brutally Attacked By MAGA Supporters
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton
18 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 SAG Awards
23 itemsMarlo Hampton & Eva Marcille
#BlackTwitter Takes Turns Dragging Marlo After Eva Read Her For Filth On ‘RHOA’
5 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther’s Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs
US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE
Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally
25 items Trending DL Hughley & Terry Crews
#SlapHimTerry: Terry Crews Drags DL Hughley For Questioning His Manhood And Victim-Blaming
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close