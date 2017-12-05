Home > Most Recent

NAACP Denounces Trump’s Planned Appearance At Opening Of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

“President Trump’s statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal, and his attendance is an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

On Tuesday the NAACP voiced opposition to Donald Trump‘s planned weekend visit to the grand opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The organization staunchly denounced Trump’s trip to the museum’s opening on Saturday, in short summarizing his divisive rhetoric and misplaced silence on issues regarding people of color.

“President Trump’s statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal, and his attendance is an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO.

He has created a commission to reinforce voter suppression, refused to denounce white supremacists, and overall, has created a racially hostile climate in this nation,” Johnson continued.

White House officials confirmed the visit which will take place during Trump’s southern tour, beginning in Pensacola, Florida on Friday. The museum, which began construction in 2014 features eight galleries spanning from 1945-1976 as Mississippi served as the heart of the Civil Rights Movement.

On the heels of endorsing Roy Moore, the embattled Alabama GOP candidate running for a senate seat and retweeting anti-Muslim videos, Trump’s visit raises more than a few eyebrows.

Trump’s continuous comments and retweets, targeting immigrants and people of color scour in the face of what the museum’s opening hopes to represent.

biogtry , donald trump , Mississippi Civil Rights Museum , naacp , racism

