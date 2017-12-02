Home > ThinkBeautiful

10-Year-Old Colorado Girl Hangs Herself After Being Bullied At School

Ashawnty Davis' life ended too short when she committed suicide after a fight she was in was posted on the Internet.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Gang bully pushes school girl

Source: GeorgiaCourt / Getty

A ten year-old girl has killed herself after being severely taunted at her Colorado school.

According to KDVR News, Ashawnty Davis, a bullied elementary school student, hung herself after realizing that a fight she was involved in was posted online.

Her mother, Latoshia Harris, said that the physical confrontation between her daughter and a bully was caught on tape while a group of other children just watched. Apparently, soon after, the incident was posted online leaving Ashawnty “devastated.”

“She was devastated when she found out it had made it to Musical.ly,” Anthony Davis, her father recalled.

After the video was posted online, Harris added that the bullying only got worse.

“My daughter came home two weeks later and hanged herself in the closet.”

Since her death, officials at the Sunrise Elementary School issued the following statement:

“We do not tolerate bullying of any kind in our schools and we have a comprehensive bullying prevention program in place at all of our schools. The safety and wellbeing of students is our highest priority and we strive every today to ensure schools are safe, welcoming and supportive places that support learning.

“We were made aware of that video when a media outlet approached us with it. We took immediate action in response, turning the video over to police and addressing the matter with students.

“It should also be noted that the video did not take place during school hours.”

Ashawnty’s parents want for others to know that “bullycide”—when a child commits suicide as a result of being bullied—is a serious problem in schools across the country.

“We have to stop it and we have to stop it within our kids,” Davis said.

They also hope that Ashawnty’s story will help save lives.

“I want other parents to know that it’s happening,” Harris said. “That was my baby and I love my baby and I just want mothers to listen.”

So tragic.

