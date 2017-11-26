Home > ThinkBeautiful

Lock Her Up! Texas Woman Indicted For Mailing A Homemade Bomb To President Obama

Apparently, Julie Poff blamed the former POTUS, the governor of Texas and the Social Security Office for her financial woes.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

A Texas woman was recently indicted by a grand jury this month for mailing former President Obama a potentially deadly bomb in the mail last year.

According to the New York Times, Julie Poff, 46, was holding a grudge against Obama and Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, which prompted her to retaliate. Apparently, her issues started off when her ex-husband wouldn’t give her spousal support and she was denied social security payments, which for some reason she blamed on Abbot. In court, she also admitted under oath that she didn’t like Obama either.

Somehow her ill logic led her to build a set of explosives, which on Oct. 2, 2016, she allegedly mailed one package to Mr. Abbott at the governor’s mansion, Mr. Obama at the White House and the commissioner of the Social Security Administration in Maryland.

Luckily, when Abbott opened his letter it didn’t go off because he didn’t “open it as designated.”

“Had the device exploded, it could have caused severe burns and death,” United States Magistrate Judge Frances H. Stacy wrote in an order filed Nov. 17.

In terms of Obama, the letter never reached his desk because it was intercepted during a routine mail screening. In addition, it’s unknown what happened to the package sent to the SS office.

Federal authorities said one of the first clues from Obama’s package that led them to Poff was a set of hairs stuck in the tape. With the help of a thorough investigation, the FBI learned that those hairs belonged to one of Poff’s cats.

Currently, Poff faces six charges, including two counts of transporting explosives with the intent to kill and injure, the Times noted. If convicted, she faces maximum sentences of decades in prison.

Yeah…lock her up! She could have killed someone.

