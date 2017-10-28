Doing His Part! Even President Obama Has To Show Up For Jury Duty

Now that’s Former President Obama is longer living in the White House, the law sees him as a regular citizen.

Case in point: He’s been scheduled for jury duty!

According to NBC News, Obama, who has a home in Chicago, has been summoned to serve with eleven other people next month in Cook County, Illinois. There is no word on the exact date yet, but what we do know is that he’s happy to do his part.

“[Obama] made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community,” Chief Judge Timothy Evans recently told the Chicago Tribune.

Clearly, Obama just can’t roll in there without a little protection. To prepare for and accommodate his arrival, the court says it will take extra security measures.

“Obviously we will make certain that he has all the accouterments that accompany a former president,” Evans said. “His safety will be uppermost in our minds.”

Obama is not the first former president to show up for jury duty.

As CNN noted, in 2015, former President George W. Bush reported for jury duty in Dallas courthouse. While he didn’t get picked, he sat through the process and even posed for photos with other potential jurors.

Look who I just met doing Jury Duty! #POTUS pic.twitter.com/wpUaRuZ7gO — Desireé Bryant (@desiree_bryant) August 5, 2015

We wonder what kind of trial he will be selected for?

