LAPD Probes Cops Shown In Video Appearing To Plant Drugs On Suspect

The investigation comes after a news station aired the video that it obtained from the police.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a probe of officers who appear to plant drugs on a suspect in a police body camera video, CBS2 News reported.

This comes after the news outlet aired a TV segment that show LAPD Officer Samuel Lee picking up a small bag of cocaine and placing it Ronald Shields’ wallet during an arrest in April for a hit-and-run accident. Prosecutors charged Shields, 52, with drug possession.

Lee testified at a pretrial hearing that he found the cocaine in the suspect’s left front pocket. Shields’ attorney is now challenging that evidence.

“The LAPD takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and, as in all cases, will conduct a thorough investigation,” the department said in a statement, according to CBS2 News.

Earlier this year, the Baltimore Police Department investigated a similar case involving officers caught on body camera footage planting drugs on a suspect.

READ MORE: New Baltimore Police Body Camera Video Shows Cops Faked Evidence, Report

Here are just a few of the many cases in which police officers were caught planting evidence.

—Camden, New Jersey paid $3.5 million to police corruption victims

Camden police officers not only planted drugs but also falsified reports and stole cash from suspects. In addition to the monetary award, authorities vacated charges against 87 people.

—Texas police captain guilty of planting evidence

In October 2013, Roderick Hashaway, a former captain of the Winnsboro Police Department, pleaded guilty to planting evidence on suspects to make drug arrests. However, he was sentenced only to probation and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine.

—Phoenix cop planted drug paraphernalia

Prosecutors showed a video of Phoenix Officer Richard Chrisman placing a crack pipe on a homeless person during the cop’s murder trial in an unrelated case to the evidence planting incident.

—Brooklyn, New York precinct investigated

Former Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson investigated an entire police precinct after a pattern of suspicious weapons charges surfaced. The investigation stemmed from a judge clearing a suspect of gun charges.

SOURCE:  CBS2 News

