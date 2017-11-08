Freddie Gray Case: Cop Who Drove Van Cleared Of All Administrative Charges

Photo by

Home > Most Recent

Freddie Gray Case: Cop Who Drove Van Cleared Of All Administrative Charges

Caesar Goodson is now free to return to the city's police force.

Clarrisa Hamlin, NewsOne

A police trial board unanimously cleared Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Tuesday of 21 administrative charges in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray that spurred riots and Black Lives Matter protests in the city,  The Baltimore Sun reported.

Goodson, 48, who drove the police van in which Gray, 25, sustained severe spinal cord injuries in April 2015,  is now free to return to the city’s police force after being suspended. The board’s decision about the officer — one of six involved in Gray’s police custody death — is final and cannot be challenged, the news outlet said.

The officer faced charges for failing to secure Gray in a seat belt and neglecting to call a medic when Gray requested help. He was also accused of giving false statements to investigators.

A separate criminal trial ended with Goodson acquitted of charges including second-degree depraved-heart murder and three counts of manslaughter last year, The Washington Post reported.

Gray was arrested in West Baltimore and loaded into a police van on April 12, 2015. He was found unconscious in the rear of the vehicle before he died a week later.

State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby pursued criminal charges against the six police officers in Gray’s death. Aside from Goodson, Lt. Brian Rice and Edward Nero were acquitted in trials. Mosby then dropped charges against Sgt. Alicia WhiteWilliam Porter and Garrett Miller.

Tuesday’s outcome was “disappointing,” Mosby said, but reminded residents to “not forget the significant progress” that Baltimore “has made toward criminal justice reform and police accountability” after Gray’s tragic death. Others echoed Mosby’s sentiments.

“As long as the city lets law enforcement police themselves in lieu of meaningful civilian oversight, these proceedings will not result in accountability and will fail to strengthen community trust,” said Monique Dixon, deputy director of policy at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, according to The Sun.

She added: “These hearings are hollow unless they are fundamentally altered to incorporate resident input, transparency and accountability.”

The NAACP LDF wants to change Maryland and Baltimore laws to strengthen civilian oversight in police misconduct trials. Changes in police protocols, body cameras and consent decrees with the U.S. Department of Justice are on Mosby’s mind, Dixon said.

Administrative trials for Rice and White are slated for Monday and December 5, respectively.

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun

DON’T MISS:

White Students Mock Freddie Gray’s Death With Halloween Costume

Officers In Freddie Gray Case Won’t Face Charges

administrative charges , Baltimore Police Department , Caesar Goodson , Freddie Gray

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Freddie Gray Case: Cop Who Drove Van Cleared Of All Administrative Charges

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Tami Roman & Shaunie O' Neal
Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly Leaving ‘Basketball Wives: LA’
Noting down the most important points from the lecture
Teacher Suspended After Threatening Black Student: ‘That’s How People Like You Get Shot’
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last Time Was The Last Time’
Telfar Fall/Winter 2017 Runway Show
Liberian-American Fashion Designer Telfar Wins First Place In Vogue Fashion Fund Competition
Freddie Gray Case: Cop Who Drove Van Cleared Of All Administrative Charges

Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson was cleared of all 21 administrative charges by a trial board Tuesday in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray.
Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Red Carpet
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two
Wendy Williams's Signs to Alize as National Spokesperson
Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged Mistress
Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party
Oh You Nasty Girl: Man Claims Janet Jackson’s Crew Tore Up His House While Filming Her Music Video
Democratic Candidate For Governor In New Jersey Phil Murphy Holds Election Night Gathering In Asbury Park
Black Women Made Historic Wins Across The U.S. On Election Day 2017
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million
6 photosUS-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-HOLLYWOOD
Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue
Lisa Nicole Cloud & Mariah Huq of Married To Medicine
Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud And Her Husband Back Together?
#MeToo: Producer At ‘The Root’ Accuses John Singleton And Jesse Jackson Of Sexual Harassment

Danielle Young says that she experienced unwanted advances from both these powerful and influential Black men.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
She’s Still Our Shero! Woman Fired After Giving Trump’s Motorcade The Middle Finger
25 photos14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards