It's time for a pizza party!

It’s time for a pizza party!

Photo by It's time for a pizza party!

Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Papa John’s Founder Blames Declining Sales On NFL Anthem Boycott

Umm, maybe your sales are declining because people are finally realizing your pizza is subpar.

Danielle Jennings

Another day, another instance of someone diminishing the focus of the NFL national anthem protests. This time it happens to be the founder of national pizza chain Papa John’s, who claims that the company’s recent declining sales are due to the current NFL boycott. Sigh.

Earlier this week it was reported that Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter lost a whopping $70 million in mere hours, as shares of the pizza chain fell down 11%. Forbes was the first to report the huge company loss when Papa John’s released its third-quarter financial report. However, despite the company’s financial problems and figuring out how it happened, Schnatter has decided to blame it on the ongoing NFL boycott.

Via Forbes:

The net worth of John Schnatter, founder and CEO of pizza chain Papa John’s, fell $70 million in less than 24 hours after the company released its third-quarter financial report on Tuesday afternoon. Investors were not pleased with that news and sent shares down 11% through 12:30 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday. The stock is now trading at just over $60 per share.

Schnatter blames part of the downturn on the National Football League, which has faced turbulence amid widespread national anthem protests in the past year. “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle,” he said on a conference call on Wednesday. Papa John’s is the league’s official pizza sponsor.

So far 2017 has been a challenging year for the restaurant chain. It has lost a quarter of its market capitalization since the start of January. Its future looked significantly brighter earlier this year. Shares hit an all-time high in December 2016, and Schnatter made ‘Forbes’’ list of the World’s Billionaires for the first time in March. He has since fallen off the ranks.

Um, sir please. The fact that Schnatter completely misses the need for the initial anthem protests that led to the current boycott just proves how tone deaf the 1% can be. Instead of placing the blame where it belongs, he decides to use an obvious scapegoat. Perhaps concentrate on making a better product and things could change…or not.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

#JusticeForJazzy: Five Things To Know About Chennel ‘Jazzy’ Rowe

I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

business news , National Anthem protests , NFL boycott , Papa John's , papa johns sales , sports news

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Papa John’s Founder Blames Declining Sales On NFL Anthem Boycott

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships
14 photosAfrican young adult man
Presenting The Bearded Bae’s Of Shea Moisture’s Newest Ad
Trending The Walt Disney Family Museum's 2nd Annual Gala
Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex Addiction And Bipolar Disorder In New Memoir
Trending Flip Or Flop Fort Worth
HB Exclusive: Q & A With ‘Flip Or Flop Fort Worth’ Stars Andy & Ashley Williams
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Tyrese Says He’s ‘Okay’ After Public Emotional Outburst On Facebook
Trending Lisa Nicole Cloud & Mariah Huq of Married To Medicine
Audio Reveals ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud's Husband's Affair
2016 Democratic National Convention
Donna Brazile Says Hillary Clinton Stole The Nomination From Bernie Sanders
Trending It's time for a pizza party!
Papa John’s Loses Millions, Founder Blames NFL Anthem Boycott
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face
Women using laptops and cell phone
#JusticeForJazzy: Five Things To Know About Chennel ‘Jazzy’ Rowe
2017 FOX Upfront
FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For Fox’s ‘9-1-1’
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Authorities Locate Second Man Sought In Connection With Manhattan Terror Attack
R.Kelly In Concert At Le Bataclan
R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage [PHOTOS]
Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky
Two Delta Passengers Busted For Having Oral Sex In Their Seats
Young woman checking phone in bunk bed, roommate sleeping in the other bed
Student Gives Horrifying Account After Roommate Smeared Bloody Tampons On Her Belongings, Made Her Feel Unwelcome