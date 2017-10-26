Mother Of Officer Slain In Vegas Shooting Dies Two Days After His Funeral

Tragedy struck again hours after the funeral services for Officer Charleston Hartfield, who died trying to protect concertgoers during the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Hartfield’s mother, Sheryl Stiles, suffered a heart attack and collapsed just moments after burying her son, a GoFundMe page set up to support the family explains.
According to People.com, the 56-year-old experienced massive brain damage as a result of her fall, leading the family to make the difficult choice to take her off of life support.
“To die out here at the same time she’s come to her own son’s funeral is devastating,” her cousin, Cecil Ralston told local news station KTNV.
Sheryl’s brother, Lewis, made the trip from Louisville, Kentucky to Vegas for his nephew’s funeral, and explained to local news reporters the impact of losing two loved ones back-to-back.
“I was sitting up in the room crying,” Lewis said. “We came to bury my nephew and then the next thing we know, I have to bury my sister.”
