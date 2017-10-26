Home > Most Recent

Mother Of Officer Slain In Vegas Shooting Dies Two Days After His Funeral

Sheryl Stiles died two days after burying her brave son who lost his life defending concertgoers in Las Vegas.

Funeral Held For Las Vegas Police Officer Killed In Shooting Massacre

Tragedy struck again hours after the funeral services for Officer Charleston Hartfield, who died trying to protect concertgoers during the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Hartfield’s mother, Sheryl Stiles, suffered a heart attack and collapsed just moments after burying her son, a GoFundMe page set up to support the family explains.

According to People.comthe 56-year-old experienced massive brain damage as a result of her fall, leading the family to make the difficult choice to take her off of life support.

“To die out here at the same time she’s come to her own son’s funeral is devastating,” her cousin, Cecil Ralston told local news station KTNV.

Funeral Held For Las Vegas Police Officer Killed In Shooting Massacre

Sheryl’s brother, Lewis, made the trip from Louisville, Kentucky to Vegas for his nephew’s funeral, and explained to local news reporters the impact of losing two loved ones back-to-back.

“I was sitting up in the room crying,” Lewis said. “We came to bury my nephew and then the next thing we know, I have to bury my sister.”

The mother of a Las Vegas police officer who was killed in the Route 91 shooting has died two days after the funeral for her son. Sheryl Stiles was in town to attend the Friday services for her only son, Charleston Hartfield, the Metropolitan Police Department officer killed in the Oct. 1 shooting. . Officer Hartfield was a married dad of two and he was off-duty during the Oct. 1 concert where a gunman opened fire from a hotel room. He was one of 58 people who were killed in one of the worse mass shootings in recent history. Officer Hartfield's funeral on Friday was attended by more than 2,000 family members, friends and cops and military officers, with honors in that included a motorcade down the Las Vegas Strip. . Sheryl suffered a heart attack after the funeral while she and other family members were headed back to the hotel. The heart attack occurred while she was riding an escalator. She suffered brain damage from the fall and her family removed her from life support on Sunday. Sheryl and her son are now reunited. Our deepest sympathies are with their families as they mourn this double tragedy. Together forever, Sheryl and Charleston… ✨ #sherylstiles #charlestonhartfield #route91harvest #route91harvestfestival #instamemorials #gonebutnotforgotten #gonebutneverforgotten #restinpeace #lasvegasstrong

