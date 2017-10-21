Jemele Hill Says She’s Not Mad At ESPN And That She ‘Deserved The Suspension’

We don’t know what to make of this development, but apparently Jemele Hill believes she “deserved” to be put on suspension from ESPN.

In an impromptu airport interview with TMZ Sports, Hill told a reporter that she “deserved [the] suspension” that she was handed two weeks ago and that she put ESPN in a “bad spot” for her political Tweets in response to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“So, here’s how this works: It doesn’t really matter what I think. It matters to people, but here’s the reality: ESPN acted what they felt was right, and, you know, I don’t have any argument or quibble with that. I would tell people, absolutely, after my Donald Trump tweets, I deserved that suspension. I deserved it. Like, absolutely. I violated the policy; I deserved that suspension.”

She added that the only aspect of the situation she’ll apologize for is for the position she put her employer in for her Tweets.

“The only thing I’ll ever apologize for is, I put ESPN in a bad spot. I’ll never take back what I said. I put them in a bad spot, that’s the truth of it. I regret the position I put them in. I regret, a lot of the people I work with, the position we put our show in. I’ll never take back what I said.”

When asked how her relationship is with ESPN, she replied that they “are fine.”

“Me and ESPN are fine. I know it’s great conjecture to think about [whether she would leave ESPN over the suspension], but, like, we’re fine. We’re in a good place and I’m happy to be back at the network” she said.

“I want people to understand this: There was never any restrictions placed on me, about Twitter. So, I’ll be back on Twitter, and I’ll be my usual self.”

Well, that’s good to hear!

As we previously reported, just one month after Hill called Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter, she was suspended for 14 days when she sounded off against the mandate that any player on the Cowboy’s team who knelt during the National Anthem will not be allowed to play.

Hill went on to say owner Jerry Jones put players of color into an uncomfortable situation, having to choose between their love for the sport and speaking out against the racial inequality

She went on to argue that boycotting the team’s sponsors is also an effective means of protest.

“If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players,” Hill tweeted.

For this she was punished: “Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” the network said in a statement Monday afternoon. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

Thankfully, Hill resumes her job on ESPN on Monday.

We are glad to have you back Jemele!!! Keeo fightingt he good fight!

