Home > ThinkBeautiful

White Supremacists Shouted ‘Kill Them’ During Alleged Attempted Murder Of Anti-Racist Protesters, Cops Say

Hello Beautiful Staff

Tensions High As Alt-Right Activist Richard Spencer Visits U. Florida Campus

White Supremacist Tyler Tenbrink is accused of shooting at a group of peaceful protesters. Source: Brian Blanco / Getty

Three White Supremacists were arrested Thursday on charges of attempted murder after they allegedly shot at peaceful anti-racism protesters in Gainesville, Florida.

According to a report from Vox, Tyler Tenbrink, 28, William Fears, 30, and Colton Fears, 28, were being held Friday following the shooting, which reportedly took place following a speech from infamous White Nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida.

Tensions High As Alt-Right Activist Richard Spencer Visits U. Florida Campus

Oct 19: White Supremacist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida Thursday. Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

According to reports, the three men stopped by to allegedly harass the anti-Nazi protest around 5:30 p.m. local time. They reportedly began threatening protesters, shouting pro-Hitler chants and throwing up Nazi salutes. Tenbrink was then said to have pulled out his gun, and allegedly shot at the group as the Fears brothers reportedly egged him on with chants of “kill them,” “shoot them” and “I’m going to fucking kill you.” Tenbrink fired once, but according to reports, missed. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Tensions High As Alt-Right Activist Richard Spencer Visits U. Florida Campus

White Supremacist Colton Fears Source: Brian Blanco / Getty

The men later fled in their vehicle before being apprehended by Alachua County deputies, according to Vice News.  The Fears brothers were being held on $1M bond, while Tenbrick was being held on $3M bond.

According to multiple reports, the trio has a long and sordid history of racism and White Nationalism.

DON’T MISS:

New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say

‘Mudbound’ Dares To Explore the Often Silenced Topic of Black Male PTSD

School Officials Apologize After Teacher Releases Photo Of Black Student On A Leash

colton fears , gun violence , nazi , neo nazi , racism , Richard Spencer , shooting , tyler tenbrink , White Supremacist , william fears

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading White Supremacists Shouted ‘Kill Them’ During Alleged Attempted Murder Of Anti-Racist Protesters, Cops Say

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Too Little, Too Late: Mona Scott-Young Is SO DONE With Hazel E After Her Homophobic Comments
WE tv's 'Mary Mary' Series Premiere Screening
Not On The List: Tina Campbell Wasn’t At Oprah’s Gospel Brunch
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Atlanta Screening And Q&A
Joseline Hernandez Shades ‘LHHATL’: The Show Will Crumble Without Me
Tensions High As Alt-Right Activist Richard Spencer Visits U. Florida Campus
White Supremacists Shouted 'Kill Them' During Alleged Attempted Murder Of Protesters
Jason Lee
Hollywood Unlocked Founder Jason Lee Shares His Tips For Social Media Success
Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers
Knuck If You Buck: P!nk Says Christina Aguilera ‘Swung’ On Her At A Nightclub
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Watch Mama Tina Nail This Tina Turner Impersonation
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Keyshia Ka’oir Addresses Rumors She Has ‘Three Kids In Jamaica’
19 photosPain Is Love Tour - Los Angeles, CA
INSTADAILY: Can We Talk About Ashanti’s Insane Bikini Body?!
'Mudbound' Premiere - 2017 Sundance Film Festival
‘Mudbound’ Dares To Explore the Often Silenced Topic of Black Male PTSD
School kids in classroom
School Officials Apologize After Teacher Releases Photo Of Black Student On A Leash
Ongoing Chicago Violence Draws Ire And Threat From President Trump To Send Federal Law Enforcement Help
Toddler Reportedly Killed Man With Loaded Gun After Father Said ‘Get Him’
Roku Grand Opening
‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Is Divorcing Her Husband
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Gabrielle Union Has A Word For Women About Reciprocity In Bed
Hazel-E, Lil' Fizz And Brittani Williams Book Signing For 'Girl Code' And 'No Excuses'
Take A Seat Sis: Hazel E Apologizes For Homophobic Rant On Social Media