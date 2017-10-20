Home > Most Recent

Toddler Reportedly Killed Man With Loaded Gun After Father Said ‘Get Him’

A 24-year-old was fatally wounded after a father directed his toddler to 'get him.'

Keyaira Kelly , Staff Writer, Producer

A man is dead after reportedly being chased by a toddler with a loaded 9MM gun, People reports.

According to a statement from Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah, Albert Davis, 31, handed his child the weapon and told him to ‘get’ 24-year-old Timothy Johnson.

The child discharged the weapon, fatally wounding the young man with a shot to the chest.

“Our defendant gave his 3-year-old son a weapon and had him chase the victim around a vehicle saying, ‘Get him, Get him, Get him,’ and at some point the weapon discharged,” the sheriff told People.

“In my 25 years in law enforcement, I have never encountered anything like this,” Abdullah told the press.

“To me this is an extreme tragedy where both families have been greatly impacted, especially this young child. This recklessness of giving this young child a loaded firearm should not have happened.”

“We don’t have a motive yet,” Abdullah stated. “It is still an ongoing investigation.”

Albert Davis initially fled the scene, but was later picked up at his home near Graniteville, South Carolina.

He is being held without bond.

