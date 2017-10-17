Eric Holder Lit Donald Trump Up Over Statement About Fallen Soldiers: ‘Stop The Damn Lying’

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Donald Trump‘s claims that former president Barack Obama never reached out to the families of fallen solders on Monday really rubbed former attorney general Eric Holder the wrong way.

Holder took to Twitter later that night to denounce Trump and set the record straight.

“Stop the damn lying – you’re the President. I went to Dover AFB with 44 and saw him comfort the families of both the fallen military & DEA,” Holder wrote.

Stop the damn lying – you're the President. I went to Dover AFB with 44 and saw him comfort the families of both the fallen military & DEA.

He even pulled out his archive of receipts to tweet a photo of him and Obama saluting alongside four soldiers.

During a press conference in the rose garden, Trump said the following when pressed about four soldiers who died on the ground in Niger in early October.

“The traditional way, if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said.

“I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it,” he continued.

Of course when pressed about his accusation, Trump resorted to his usual excuse, saying that he was “told” that information.

One thing is for sure, between former White House photographer Pete Souza and Holder, Trump will continuously get checked when he tries to come for their main man Barack.

