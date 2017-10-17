Home > Most Recent

Eric Holder Lit Donald Trump Up Over Statement About Fallen Soldiers: 'Stop The Damn Lying'

Trump done went and made the former attorney general cuss.

Donald Trump‘s claims that former president Barack Obama never reached out to the families of fallen solders on Monday really rubbed former attorney general Eric Holder the wrong way.

Holder took to Twitter later that night to denounce Trump and set the record straight.

“Stop the damn lying – you’re the President. I went to Dover AFB with 44 and saw him comfort the families of both the fallen military & DEA,” Holder wrote.

He even pulled out his archive of receipts to tweet a photo of him and Obama saluting alongside four soldiers.

During a press conference in the rose garden, Trump said the following when pressed about four soldiers who died on the ground in Niger in early October.

“The traditional way, if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls,” Trump said.

“I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it,” he continued.

Of course when pressed about his accusation, Trump resorted to his usual excuse, saying that he was “told” that information.

One thing is for sure, between former White House photographer Pete Souza and Holder, Trump will continuously get checked when he tries to come for their main man Barack.

The Internet Cannot Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Not Knowing He’s President of the Virgin Islands

Evening Minute: Eric Holder Says Obama Is Back And ‘Ready To Roll’

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico's Rescue Instead Of Trump

