The Internet Cannot Stop Laughing At Donald Trump Not Knowing He’s President of the Virgin Islands

Ya’ll president could use a little help with geography, among other things.

During a speech on Friday afternoon, Donald Trump recounted a meeting he had with the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, not realizing that he was actually referring to himself.

“I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands,” Trump told the audience (he was obviously referring to the Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp.)

The speech comes on the heels of major criticism Trump received for his poor response to Puerto Rico’s plead for disaster relief.

“We are one nation and we all hurt together, we hope together and we heal together,” he continued. “The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’ll be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice.”

Trump says he met with the "president of the Virgin Islands." *cough* he is the president of the Virgin islands, which is a US territory pic.twitter.com/8MLjqjTGb7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017

As expected, jokes started pouring in on social media:

PICTURED: Trump meeting with the President of the Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/lGgxC6gXp5 — BOO!by cappucino (@bobbycappucino) October 13, 2017

Trump claims he ‘met with the president of the Virgin Islands.’ Who is going to tell him? https://t.co/sFqYnItyMv pic.twitter.com/VmUWmSrufq — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 13, 2017

Trump needs to be more forceful I'm asking the President of the Virgin Islands to step down. #25thAmendment — Pesach Lattin ⭐ (@pacelattin) October 14, 2017

I hope that Trump told the President of the Virgin Islands that he and the President of Puerto Rico are doing a crappy job! — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) October 14, 2017

Jesus, Jesus, oh most precious Jesus.https://t.co/8P1ELxzAEY — Jarrett Hill (@JarrettHill) October 13, 2017

Don't let Michigan's close win distract you from the fact that Trump didn't know he was President of the U.S. Virgin Islands. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 14, 2017

I bet Trump DID have a conversation with the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands. By looking in the mirror & saying how great he’s doing. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 13, 2017

Just another weird day in Trump’s America!

