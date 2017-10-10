University Of Mississippi Rebels Campus

University Of Mississippi Rebels Campus

Photo by University Of Mississippi Rebels Campus

Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Texas Tech Student Formally Charged With Campus Officer’s Murder

Hollis Daniels was arrested and formally charged earlier this week.

Danielle Jennings

West Texas is shaken by the news that a student currently enrolled at Texas Tech University has officially been charged with the murder of a campus police officer earlier this week.

Hollis Daniels, a 19-year-old student at Texas Tech, has been charged in the shocking death of a campus police officer while he was at a campus police station being questioned in a drug-related case. The Root has the disturbing details of the case, including what was found in Daniels’ dorm room when the police searched it before the shooting occurred.

Via The Root:

According to a Texas Tech University statement, campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then took the suspect to the police station for a standard debriefing and to prepare to take him to the Lubbock County jail, Texas Tech police Chief Kyle Bonath said.

“During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer,” Bonath said. “The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by … (campus police) near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.”

The suspect, identified by the university as Hollis Daniels, was tackled by officers in a parking lot adjacent to the coliseum. It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him when he was taken to the police station or if he took the weapon from an officer. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Following the campus officer’s death and Daniels’ arrest, the president of Texas Tech, Lawrence Schovanec, gave a public statement thanking law enforcement officials and sending out his thoughts and prayers. “The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community. I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sherriff’s Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response.”

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Despite The Country’s Chaos, Trump Took Time Out To Slam Jemele Hill

Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault Scandal, Then Apologizes

college , college news , murder charges , news , texas tech , texas tech murder

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Texas Tech Student Formally Charged With Campus Officer’s Murder

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Ciara, Janet Jackson
Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers: NBA
White Woman Who Assaulted Black Man At Lakers Game Finally Identified
USA - Celebrity - 2010 Epicenter Music Festival Day One
Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About
President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia
The Obamas Speak Out On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Are Disgusted’
Portrait of rouged woman, close-up
Black Model In Controversial Dove Ad Says She’s Proud Of Campaign For Featuring A Dark-Skinned Woman
36 photos Trending 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We’ll Always Have Hill’s Back
Tahiry Jose, Mendeecees Harris, And Sheneka Adams Host Prive
Mendeceeces’ Baby’s Mother Says He Hasn’t Spoken To His Son In 10 Months
FOX Fall Party - Arrivals
Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male Hollywood Exec: ‘To The Casualties Of This Behavior, You Are Not Alone’
Unite the Right rally
Black Man Violently Attacked At Charlottesville Rally Faces Felony Charge
20 photosBBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 - Arrivals
Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments
12 photos2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals
Tatted & In Love: These Celebs Got Ink Of Their Significant Others
Trending University Of Mississippi Rebels Campus
Texas Tech Student Charged With Murder Of Campus Officer
2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
Issa Rae’s Cover Girl Ad Is Melanated Beauty In Film Form
Trending US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Took Time Out To Slam Jemele Hill After Her ESPN Suspension
9 photosSunday Reign 'Shades Of Black Weekend Climax'
#CouplesWeLove: Monica & Shannon Brown Are The Epitome Of Love & Basketball
Trending 4th Annual CineFashion Film Awards - Arrivals
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Apologizes After Backlash