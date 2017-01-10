CLOSE
Plus Size Model Marquita Pring Lands Spot On L’Oreal Campaign

Beauty brand empire L’Oreal Paris made their presence known during the 74th Annual Golden Globes broadcast this weekend by airing commercials to launch their latest campaign. The pleasant surprise included the inclusion of plus size fashion model Marquita Pring, showing their direction towards diversity and inclusion. This is on the heels of hiring their first ever beauty boy as a brand ambassador.

This is a major first for the well-known beauty company, as plus-size models aren’t often use on larger platforms. L’Oreal’s campaign, “Your Skin, Your Story” promotes the True Match 33-shade foundation range through the celebration of different shapes, sizes and colors. Many other different faces are included in the new campaign, such as Sabina Karlsson, who is also a plus size model, and Darnell Bernard, a male model who hails from the Caribbean.

Watch the commercial below:

Marquita has created quite a successful career for herself. She graced the pages of the groundbreaking June 2011 Vogue Italia, featuring curvy models, which was life changing for her career.

Recently, she was one of the faces of the “I’m No Angel,” campaign for Lane Bryant, a direct dig at Victoria Secret.

#IMNOANGEL Campaign Launch

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Congrats to Marquita! Keep rising.

