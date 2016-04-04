CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna Wows At Black Girls Rock In Shorts And A Fur Coat

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Red Carpet

Source: Astrid Stawiarz/BET / Getty

We couldn’t help but stare in awe as Rihanna shut the red carpet down at the taping of “Black Girls Rock” last week. In attendance to accept the Rock Star Award, the pop star stunned in a Miu Miu red fox fur coat, white shorts, a blue button down shirt, and black satin pumps with pearl embellishment. She finished her look with sleek hair, adorned with accessories, and smoky eyeshadow.

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Red Carpet

Source: Nicholas Hunt/BET / Getty

You can capture that same brand of casual glamour for your next fancy outing. Take a cue from Rihanna and pair wardrobe staples with fancy add-ons like a fur coat and embellished heels. Not sure you can pull it off Rihanna’s season-less look? Try these three options we found online.

Look #1: ASOS coat / Giuseppe Zanotti Design pumps

Layer an ASOS coat over an Equipment blouse and Chloe shorts. Finish the look with Giuseppe Zanotti Design pumps, a Lanvin clutch, Henri Bendel bobby pins and Urban Decay eyeshadow. This faux fur ASOS coat is a steal at only $83.00. Respecting the animals AND remaining stylish?! Yes please! This button down coat is versatile taking you from the office to a weekend in the Hamptons.

GTL: Rihanna

 

Look #2: Vintage coat / Sophia Webster pumps

Team a Vintage coat with a Sawyer shirt and 3.1 Phillip Lim shorts. Round out your look with Sophia Webster pumps, an Asha clutch, Accessorize hair pins and Naked eyeshadow. A chambray shirt is a basic staple for any closet. This oversized version by Sawyer will be one addition to your closet that will go with almost everything.

GTL: Rihanna

 

Look #3: Chicwish coat / Rochas pumps

Throw a Chicwish coat on top of a Rails shirt and Moschino shorts. Bring the look together with Rochas pumps, a Chicnova clutch, Kohls hair pins, Emblem Eyewear sunglasses and Iman Cosmetics lipstick.

GTL: Rihanna

 

GET THE LOOK: Gigi Hadid Reps The Rihanna Navy

GET THE LOOK: Take The Plunge Like Ciara In 1, 2 Steps

GET THE LOOK: Yara Shahidi Slays In A Jumpsuit And Bomber Jacket

