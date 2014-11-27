Today’s #Ferguson Updates: Mike Brown’s Friend & Eye Witness Speaks Out; Nancy Grace Says Darren Wilson Is A Liar & More

Danielle Young boldly tells stories with heart, sass and humor. She peppers her writing with her larger-than-life personality, sharing her hilarious thoughts on pop culture, lifestyle topics and anything that affects Black women. Danielle loves words and strings them together to create multimedia content that will tug at your heart strings or give you belly-hurting laughs. Give her iced chai lattes, cheese and Netflix so she knows it's real. Danielle is pretty, witty, girl, worldly. She's one who likes to party, but comes home early.

Updated 8:52 a.m. EST

The world is watching. Thousands of protestors marched through central London on Wednesday night with signs to show their anger over the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. They joined a gathering of people holding a vigil for the teenager outside the US Embassy. Read More.

***

Dr. Cornel West appeared on CNN to discuss Ferguson’s impact on race in America. Ever the critic of President Obama, Dr. West couldn’t help but bring him up, opening the conversation by saying we’re in the end of the Obama age and that it began with hope and is ending in despair. “We live in a Jim Crow criminal justice system that does not deliver justice for Black and Brown people and especially Black and Brown poor people,” Dr. West passionately shared. Watch here.

***

This Is The Most Brilliant Thing About Ferguson You’ll Read Today

The Ferguson conversation has merely only begun and Ta-Nahesi Coates has so eloquently addressed the big pink elephant smack dab in the middle of it: President Obama. After the non-indictment of Darren Wilson was announced, President Obama addressed the American people in a rather disappointing speech. Ta-Nehisi has not only decoded that uninspired diatribe, but said everything that needed to be said about Ferguson. Read his brilliance here.

***

Dorian Johnson, The Friend Who Was With Michael Brown When He Died Speaks Out & Completely Refutes Darren Wilson’s Testimony

“I was standing right next to him. I turned and looked at him, saw that he was struck and blood was on his chest. He had on a white shirt. That’s when we ran,” a devastated Dorian Johnson recalls. Johnson is Mike Brown’s friend and was also with him when he was murdered by Darren Wilson. Johnson spoke with MSNBC to refute Wilson’s ridiculous testimony and explain every single moment that led to the end of his friend’s life. Watch here.

***

Nancy Grace Doesn’t Believe Darren Wilson & Thinks He Needs More People

Add Nancy Grace to the list of people who don’t believe Darren Wilson’s bullsh*t testimony. She appeared on CNN and in her usual Nancy Grace fervor challenged everything from Wilson’s “battered” photos to his admission of having no other choice but to shoot Brown. “Look, do you know how many times I have sided against a cop?” Grace asked. “Never. But to me, this is bigger than a badge. And I don’t like speaking out against a cop, but this doesn’t add up.” Watch here.

***

Ferguson Impacts The World & Other Countries Give Us America Honest Look At Our Racial Issues

Sure we’ve seen Ferguson headlines all over our news feeds, favorite sites and TV screens, but this story is even bigger than we think. Mike Brown’s impact on our generation has reached the entire world. And it’s interesting to see how the people across the pond cover our racial injustices. “So the U.S. government, when talking about their own country, forgets about democracy, human rights, protection of ‘peaceful protesters’ and people’s right to protest,” Russian news outlet Pravda.ru proclaimed on its Web site Tuesday. In August, official state news agency KCNA said that the U.S. had become “a laughing stock of the world” following the problems in Ferguson. “The U.S. had better honestly accept the unanimous accusations of the broad international community and mind its own business,” KCNA said in its August commentary, “instead of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.” Check out what other countries say about Ferguson and the systemic racism in America here.

***

Solange Stands With Ferguson & Delays The Release Of Her Shoe Line

Solange took to Instagram to share that she’s going to be delaying the release of her Puma collaboration collection from Friday November 28 to Monday December 1. Many Mike Brown supporters have sparked and urged other to boycott Black Friday–the day after Thanksgiving when many stores have amazing sales and deals. One of the best ways to get anyone’s attention is to mess with their money. If we can boycott one of the biggest economic surges in America, who knows, maybe our voices will be heard. Thanks Solange! Check out a sneak peek of her collection here.

***

The New Yorker’s Latest Cover Is About Ferguson & It’s Absolutely Perfect

The New Yorker revealed its December 8th cover and it reflect the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, but it’s divided into two colors: Black and White. “I wanted to comment on the tragic rift that we’re witnessing,” illustrator Bob Staake said. “My hope is that the events in Ferguson will provide a bridge and an opportunity for the city, and also for the country, to learn and come together.” Check out more on the cover here.

***

NFL Baller, Benjamin Watson Shares An Honest & Raw Reaction To The Tragedy In Ferguson

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson shared his thoughts about Darren Wilson’s non-indictment almost immediately after receiving the news. In a very vulnerable post, Watson said he was embarrassed, confused, hopeful, hopeless, angry and so many more things. It’s a beautiful read and at this point, it’s been shared over 300,000 times. Check out his post below:

***Macklemore At The Front Lines Of The Ferguson Protests

Many celebrities have been lending their support to Ferguson, but Macklemore is taking it to the next level and marching in the front lines. The “Thrift Shop” rapper took to the streets of Seattle, Washington, his hometown, to march alongside fellow Mike Brown supporters. Macklemore tried his best to blend in, but was spotted by a photographer and when he was asked questions, his answer was, “It’s about Mike Brown.” Check out the full story.