Food Network Star Gina Neely Reveals Shocking Size 0 Weight Loss [VIDEO]

After 23 years of marriage and more than 70 episodes of “Down Home With The Neelys” on the Food Network, Gina and Pat Neely are calling it quits. The two have been living apart for two years and according to Gina, they’ve been trying to make it work. Gina appeared on the “Wendy Williams” show and not only candidly spoke with Wendy about her divorce from her husband and business partner, but she showed off a svelte new physique. Gina now wears a tiny size 0! Just last year, Gina was giving us her secret to losing 50 lbs and now, 25 lbs lighter and at a size 0, Gina seems to be readying herself for a new chapter in life. Don’t get it twisted though, she’s not done cooking for the cameras!

MUST READ: R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Aretha Franklin Opens Up About Her Incredible Weight Loss

When Wendy asked if that was it for the show she shares with her husband, Gina said, “Business is business. Let’s be clear about that!” She went on, “Life happens, honey. What are you going to do? Cry in a bowl of milk? At the end of the day, Pat and I are real people. Life happens. I had dinner with Pat on Friday. We’re still good friends, but it just happened. You don’t stop living because bad things happen. You keep going!

Wiser words never spoken. Gina looks amazing and it’s great to see that she can still keep things professional with her husband Pat, as they have built a food empire together.

Do you think you could keep a business going with your ex-husband? Sound off in the comments below!

