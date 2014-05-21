CHIC EATS: Grilled Pork T-Bones With BBQ Butter [RECIPE]

(Photo credit Angie Mosier)
GRILLED PORK T-BONES WITH BBQ BUTTER
By Melissa Cookston, owner of the South’s hottest restaurant group, Memphis Barbecue Co., and Author of Smokin’ in the Boys Room (Andrews McMeel Publishing, 2014)
Pork T-Bones
Ingredients:
4 pork T-bones, each 1½ inches thick (Note: pork chops of a similar thickness may be substituted)
¼ cup Grill Seasoning (see below)
BBQ Butter (see below)
Prepare a medium-hot grill and oil the grates. Season the T-bones with about 2 tablespoons of the grill seasoning each, then place on the grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until medium. Remove from the grill and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Serve with a pat of butter on each.
Grill Seasoning
(Makes about 1 ¾ cups)
½ cup freshly cracked black pepper
1 tbsp. dried onion flakes
1 tbsp. coriander seeds
1 tbsp. dill seeds
1 tsp. hot red pepper flakes
1 cup kosher salt
2 tbsp. granulated garlic
1 tsp. light chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin, lightly toasted
Directions:
Place the cracked black pepper, onion flakes, coriander seeds, dill seeds, and hot red
pepper flakes in a coffee grinder and pulse until reduced in size but not pulverized.
Transfer to a small mixing bowl, add the salt, granulated garlic, chili powder, and cumin,
and stir until well incorporated. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
BBQ Butter
1 lb. (4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
2 tbsp. minced garlic
1 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. finely diced red bell pepper
1½ tsp. Basic BBQ Rub (see below)
½ tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. coarsely ground black pepper
Directions:
Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer and add the remaining butter ingredients. Using the paddle attachment, mix on low-medium for 3 to 4 minutes, scraping the bowl a couple of times, until well incorporated. Divide into 4 portions, lay each on an 8-inch square of parchment paper, and roll up into a log shape. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and
freeze until firm. The butter will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
