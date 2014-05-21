CLOSE
HomeDining + Recipes

CHIC EATS: Grilled Pork T-Bones With BBQ Butter [RECIPE]

Leave a comment

Screen Shot 2014-05-21 at 3.28.52 PM

(Photo credit Angie Mosier)

GRILLED PORK T-BONES WITH BBQ BUTTER

By Melissa Cookston, owner of the South’s hottest restaurant group, Memphis Barbecue Co., and Author of Smokin’ in the Boys Room (Andrews McMeel Publishing, 2014)

Pork T-Bones

Ingredients:

4 pork T-bones, each 1½ inches thick (Note: pork chops of a similar thickness may be substituted)

¼ cup Grill Seasoning (see below)

BBQ Butter (see below)

Prepare a medium-hot grill and oil the grates. Season the T-bones with about 2 tablespoons of the grill seasoning each, then place on the grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until medium. Remove from the grill and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Serve with a pat of butter on each.

Grill Seasoning

(Makes about 1 ¾ cups)

½ cup freshly cracked black pepper

1 tbsp. dried onion flakes

1 tbsp. coriander seeds

1 tbsp. dill seeds

1 tsp. hot red pepper flakes

1 cup kosher salt

2 tbsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. light chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin, lightly toasted

Directions:

Place the cracked black pepper, onion flakes, coriander seeds, dill seeds, and hot red

pepper flakes in a coffee grinder and pulse until reduced in size but not pulverized.

Transfer to a small mixing bowl, add the salt, granulated garlic, chili powder, and cumin,

and stir until well incorporated. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

BBQ Butter

1 lb. (4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. finely diced red bell pepper

1½ tsp. Basic BBQ Rub (see below)

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

Directions:

Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer and add the remaining butter ingredients. Using the paddle attachment, mix on low-medium for 3 to 4 minutes, scraping the bowl a couple of times, until well incorporated. Divide into 4 portions, lay each on an 8-inch square of parchment paper, and roll up into a log shape. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and

freeze until firm. The butter will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Basic BBQ Rub:

(Makes about 1 ¾ cups)

½ cup freshly cracked black pepper

1 tbsp. dried onion flakes

1 tbsp. coriander seeds

1 tbsp. dill seeds

1 tsp. hot red pepper flakes

1 cup kosher salt

2 tbsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. light chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

Directions:

Place the cracked black pepper, onion flakes, coriander seeds, dill seeds, and hot red pepper flakes in a coffee grinder and pulse until reduced in size but not pulverized. Transfer to a small mixing bowl, add the salt, granulated garlic, chili powder, and cumin, and stir until well incorporated. Store in an airtight container for up to one month.

bbq , dining , food , recipes

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close