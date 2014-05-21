CHIC EATS: Grilled Pork T-Bones With BBQ Butter [RECIPE]

Danielle Young boldly tells stories with heart, sass and humor. She peppers her writing with her larger-than-life personality, sharing her hilarious thoughts on pop culture, lifestyle topics and anything that affects Black women. Danielle loves words and strings them together to create multimedia content that will tug at your heart strings or give you belly-hurting laughs. Give her iced chai lattes, cheese and Netflix so she knows it's real. Danielle is pretty, witty, girl, worldly. She's one who likes to party, but comes home early.

(Photo credit Angie Mosier)

GRILLED PORK T-BONES WITH BBQ BUTTER

By Melissa Cookston, owner of the South’s hottest restaurant group, Memphis Barbecue Co., and Author of Smokin’ in the Boys Room (Andrews McMeel Publishing, 2014)

Pork T-Bones

Ingredients:

4 pork T-bones, each 1½ inches thick (Note: pork chops of a similar thickness may be substituted)

¼ cup Grill Seasoning (see below)

BBQ Butter (see below)

Prepare a medium-hot grill and oil the grates. Season the T-bones with about 2 tablespoons of the grill seasoning each, then place on the grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until medium. Remove from the grill and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Serve with a pat of butter on each.

Grill Seasoning

(Makes about 1 ¾ cups)

½ cup freshly cracked black pepper

1 tbsp. dried onion flakes

1 tbsp. coriander seeds

1 tbsp. dill seeds

1 tsp. hot red pepper flakes

1 cup kosher salt

2 tbsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. light chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin, lightly toasted

Directions:

Place the cracked black pepper, onion flakes, coriander seeds, dill seeds, and hot red

pepper flakes in a coffee grinder and pulse until reduced in size but not pulverized.

Transfer to a small mixing bowl, add the salt, granulated garlic, chili powder, and cumin,

and stir until well incorporated. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

BBQ Butter

1 lb. (4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. finely diced red bell pepper

1½ tsp. Basic BBQ Rub (see below)

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

Directions:

Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer and add the remaining butter ingredients. Using the paddle attachment, mix on low-medium for 3 to 4 minutes, scraping the bowl a couple of times, until well incorporated. Divide into 4 portions, lay each on an 8-inch square of parchment paper, and roll up into a log shape. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and

freeze until firm. The butter will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Basic BBQ Rub:

(Makes about 1 ¾ cups)

½ cup freshly cracked black pepper

1 tbsp. dried onion flakes

1 tbsp. coriander seeds

1 tbsp. dill seeds

1 tsp. hot red pepper flakes

1 cup kosher salt

2 tbsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. light chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

Directions:

Place the cracked black pepper, onion flakes, coriander seeds, dill seeds, and hot red pepper flakes in a coffee grinder and pulse until reduced in size but not pulverized. Transfer to a small mixing bowl, add the salt, granulated garlic, chili powder, and cumin, and stir until well incorporated. Store in an airtight container for up to one month.