HomeMost Recent

Numbers Don’t Lie: Jason Collins Is The Most Popular Player In The NBA Right Now

Leave a comment

Jason-Collins

Jason Collins made history on Sunday by signing with the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the NBA’s first openly gay player. And by Tuesday, just two days later, his jersey ranked the league’s top-seller online.

According to reports, Collins’ No. 98 Brooklyn Nets uniform is currently the highest-selling jersey on NBA.com, defeating basketball favorites like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Blake Griffin. “Jason Collins’ return to the league represents a historic moment, and fans continue to show their support by (buying) Jason’s jersey,” said Vicky Picca, the league’s senior vice president.

MUST READ: Jason Collins Signs With Brooklyn Nets & Becomes The 1st Openly Gay NBA Player

Exact sales figures have yet to be released, but The Wall Street Journal reported “hundreds of inquiries” were received at the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue and on NBAStore.com.

The highly-publicized player, who didn’t belong to a team when he came out the closet last spring, signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn team and chose his number as a tribute to Matthew Shepard, a gay college student from Wyoming who was murdered in a hate crime in 1998.

Shepard’s family recently spoke to ESPN and said “Matt would’ve loved Jason.”

“I think he’d sit down and Jason would probably start running away from him because Matt wouldn’t stop talking to him,” said father Dennis Shepard.

Shepard allowed himself a laugh over the memory of his precocious son, then he was back to discussing the beauty of watching Jason Collins fouling and screening the Lakers as often as he could.

“Matt would see this as a great day,” his father said.

MUST READ: A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Jason Collins For Awkward VMA Moment, Calls Him ‘The Frank Ocean Of The NBA’

Collins played his first game a Net jersey last Sunday in a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight, the team came up short in a 80-124 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED STORIES

Jason Collins’ Former Fiancée Lands Book Deal + 7 Tell-Alls We Couldn’t Put Down

Michelle Obama & Jason Collins To Host Democratic National Committee LGBT Gala

Check Out This Gallery

Out Of The Closet: Gay Black Celebrities
4 photos

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close