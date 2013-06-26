Out Of The Closet: Gay Black Celebrities

1. RuPaulSource:Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
2. Alice WalkerSource:D Dipasupil/Getty Images
“The Color Purple” writer confessed to the Guardian that she shared a love affair with singer, Tracy Chapman and the Guardian writer said, “…I was surprised to see her face light up at the mention of Chapman.” She says Walker claimed, “Yeah I loved it too. Absolutely.”
3. Rebecca WalkerSource:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alice Walker’s estranged daughter is bisexual and previously had a relationship with neo-soul musician Meshell Ndegeocello, whose son she helped raise.
4. Raven SymoneSource:Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
