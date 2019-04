Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

We love Tahiry, you love Tahiry so join us tonight on Twitter when she takes over our account during the “Love & Hip Hop” NY reunion special hosted by Monique! The gangs all here and ready to settle old scores.

Use the hash tag #LHHNY and grab your remote, this is going to be good!

Here’s a sneak peek of tonight’s drama: